Nigeria: Security Beefed Up At Lagos Assembly, Sources Say Meranda May Resign for Obasa to Takeover

Men of the security service are now all over the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly following the tension generated by the insistence of Hon. Mojisola Meranda and Hon Mudashiru Obasa, to hold plenary today.

Speaker Meranda had announced that she would hold plenary today.

THISDAY gathered from souces that sacked Speaker Obasa also indicated that he would be presiding over the House proceedings as the 'substantive' Speaker.

These may have prompted the need for extra security measures to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Another source said the Assembly will convene today at a plenary to be presided over by Meranda.

The source said Meranda will, however, resign in the process and yield the seat for Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu.

Obasa, upon taking over, will then adjourn sine die, with the understanding that he would also step down, afterward.

The source said that was the resolution reached after several meetings and interventions by party leaders, which lasted until the early hours of Monday.

Crisis broke in the Assembly after Speaker Obasa was impeached by members while on a foreign trip and his deputy, Meranda, emerged as speaker.

Obasa, who is said to have the backing of President Tinubu, however said his sack did not follow due process and insisted that he remains the speaker.

Efforts to resolve the issue have not been successful as the two lawmakers continue to lay claim to the speakership.

Last week, men of the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Service stationed at the Assembly complex were removed and redeployed.

The personal guards of Meranda were also withdrawn.

Though the state police boss, Adebayo Jimoh, later claimed to have restored the security around Meranda, she denied that her security had been restored.