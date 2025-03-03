Liberia: U.S.$1.2m Grant Launched to Empower Women Fishmongers

In an effort to strengthen the role of women in the fisheries sector, the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP) has launched a Women Empowerment Grant, aiming to support more than 1,400 fishmongers across four coastal counties.

The grant, funded by the World Bank and implemented by Conservation International, Liberia, with technical support from the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) and LSMFP, is designed to enhance financial empowerment, promote sustainable fisheries governance, and create economic opportunities for women in Liberia's fisheries industry.

Lovette Seidi Sie, LSMFP's Social Development Specialist, revealed that out of the US$2 million total grant facility, US$1.2 million will go directly to fishmongers in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, and Margibi Counties.

"The grant is part of sub-component 2.2 of the LSMFP and serves as a financing mechanism to support productive investments," Sie said while providing an overview of the initiative. "It is specifically designed to help women transition from nano-businesses to micro-businesses, strengthening their financial independence."

She disclosed that the remaining funds will be allocated to capacity building, the provision of smoke ovens, and operational support, ensuring that women have both the financial and technical resources to expand their businesses.

Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture, praised the initiative, terming it as a transformative step toward empowering women in the fishery sector.

Nuetah, who served as Chief Launcher of the initiative, commended NaFAA for its transformation from a small bureau within the Ministry of Agriculture to a fully-fledged regulatory authority.

He acknowledged the institution's progress since its establishment in 2017, particularly in managing oceanic fisheries, but urged NaFAA to expand its focus on aquaculture and inland fisheries development.

"NaFAA has done well over the past few years, and as Board Chair, I can assure you of my support. However, NaFAA must go beyond managing fleets on the ocean and prioritize aquaculture--an area that has not received sufficient attention," Dr. Nuetah stated.

He underscored the potential of aquaculture to empower rural women by providing them with the resources to become fish producers rather than just fishmongers. He encouraged women to establish backyard fishponds to cultivate fish for household consumption and commercial purposes, emphasizing that such initiatives would foster long-term economic independence.

Dr. Nuetah raised concerns about the allocation of funds within the $2 million grant, questioning why only $800,000 is earmarked directly for grants to fishmongers while $1.2 million is designated for capacity building, equipment, and operational costs.

"If we say we are empowering women, the grant must be substantial enough to create lasting change. Empowerment should lead to sustainability," he asserted, emphasizing the need for strategic investments that lift women out of poverty.

The minister also highlighted the gender disparity in the fisheries sector, acknowledging that while both men and women face challenges, women are often disproportionately affected due to societal barriers. He called on the grant administrators to ensure that the program is inclusive and genuinely impactful.

"Our women are not just fishmongers--they are caregivers and the backbone of our households. Their empowerment must be intentional and transformative," Dr. Nuetah added.

Expressing gratitude to the World Bank for its financial support and to Conservation International (CI) for implementing the program, Dr. Nuetah reaffirmed the Liberian government's commitment to women's empowerment. He revealed that President Joseph Boakai regularly inquiries about efforts to empower women, highlighting the administration's dedication to improving the livelihoods of women across Liberia.

In conclusion, Nuetah officially launched the Women Fishmongers Empowerment Grant Program, urging beneficiaries to utilize the resources wisely and maximize the impact on their lives and communities.

"The impact of this program is more important than the numbers. Let us ensure that our support brings real change and sustainable livelihoods for our women," he concluded.

Ruma Tavorath, the World Bank's Task Team Lead for LSMFP, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to empowering women through sustainable fisheries programs.

"We are proud to support this initiative, which not only empowers women financially but also fosters better fisheries governance and the long-term sustainability of Liberia's coastal communities," Tavorath emphasized.

She, however, disclosed that the Bank is planning to get the Aquaculture component involved in the fisheries project.

"We have been discussing, and just as of last week, we were looking at the fact that the program itself is two million dollars, but the grant component is US$800,000, and it did not make sense because we have to look at impact. You mentioned impact, so we have increased that allocation from US$800,000 to US$1.2 million, so there will be more beneficiaries."

Madam Tarvorath further stated that the World Bank is working with officials of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority to build a bigger program, which will also include Women in Aquaculture.

"The second thing we have done is getting aquaculture into the program, so we are working with NaFAA to build a bigger program to include women in Agriculture."

At the same time, Madam Tarvorath mentioned that the World Bank is extremely excited to reach the official launch of the Women Empowerment Grant for Liberian Fishmongers.

The Task Team Lead of the World Bank-financed Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project is calling for an increased women participation in the Aquaculture sector as it is within the marine sector. Madam Tarvorath challenged the successful Fishmongers to make use of the grant opportunity by improving their businesses to transform their livelihoods.

To ensure a fair and transparent distribution of the grant, Atty. Abraham W. Dioh, LSMFP's Coordinator, described the rigorous multi-stage selection process used to identify beneficiaries.

"The process included pre-selection, desk evaluations, and field verification. A panel of 15 experts from various fields--finance, fisheries, enterprise development, and environmental safeguards--carefully reviewed applications to maintain the integrity and fairness of the program," Dioh stated.

William Y. Boeh, NaFAA's acting Director General, called the initiative a milestone that will empower women while strengthening the resilience of Liberia's coastal communities.

"This grant is not just about providing financial support--it's about investing in the future of Liberia's fisheries sector by empowering the women who play a critical role in it," Boeh said.

The launch event, held at NaFAA's headquarters, brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the European Union Delegation to Liberia, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Cooperative Development Agency, the Environmental Justice Foundation, and the Collaborative Management Association.