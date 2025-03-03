Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Brig-Gen Nafiu As New NYSC DG

3 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Brigadier General Kunle Nafiu as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Brig-Gen. Nafiu is set to replace Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023, following the dismissal of Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah over alleged incompetence and poor performance.

The appointment is said to take effect immediately. However, the Presidency and NYSC management have not yet issued an official statement to confirm the appointment.

Sources within the NYSC, who requested anonymity, have confirmed that a new DG has been appointed for the Scheme.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that the outgoing DG, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, was not in the office on Monday - the day the news broke.

Until his appointment, Brigadier General Nafiu served as the Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede. He had previously served in the same role with the immediate-past Chief of Army Staff, Late Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja. Nafiu is a member of the 47 Regular Course and an Artillery Officer who graduated from both the Armed Forces Command and Staff College and the US Army War College.

Before his role as Chief of Staff to the COAS, Nafiu was a Directing Staff at the Army War College, Nigeria. He hails from Ileogbo, Aiyedire Local Government Area of Osun State.

