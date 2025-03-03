Nigeria: Makinde Receives Sierra Leonean President in Oyo

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde on Monday received the President of Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Bio was received by Governor Makinde at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan around 4pm on Monday.

The Sierra Leonean leader was earlier on Monday received at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa by the Nigerian leader, President Bola Tinubu.

While in the state, President Bio was billed to pay an inspection visit to the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub in Oyo Town.

Govenor Makinde had through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju expressed delight to receive the Sierra Leonean President and his team to the state.

"I, on behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, welcome the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, and his team to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

"Mr President and his team will witness first-hand the rich history and heritage of Oyo State and why it is rightly regarded as the Pacesetter.

"They will also see some of the pacesetting developments that our government has put in place, including the renowned Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Oyo.

"Mr President, please be assured of our government's most esteemed regards as you traverse Oyo State in the course of this visit."