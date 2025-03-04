Liberia: IOM, Partners Launch Gola-Reap Project to Strengthen Peace, Development

--Along Liberia-Sierra Leone Border

In a significant move to enhance cross-border cooperation, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Food Program (WFP), and other key partners have launched the GOLA-REAP Project--an initiative focused on Resilience, Empowerment, Access, and Peacebuilding.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening social cohesion, improving border management, enhancing local governance, and promoting climate-smart agriculture in border communities along Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The GOLA-REAP project is designed to tackle the root causes of tensions and instability in the Gola Forest Landscape, a vital transboundary ecosystem that supports biodiversity and drives local economies through cross-border trade. While communities in this region share deep socio-economic and cultural ties, they also face significant challenges, including Illegal cross-border activities, Environmental degradation, Weak law enforcement, and Limited economic opportunities.

These issues continue to pose threats to peace and stability in the region.

Funded by the UN Secretary-General's Peacebuilding Fund, the project underscores the importance of collaboration among communities, law enforcement agencies, and government bodies. Its primary objectives include Enhancing cooperation between border communities, strengthening resilience against external threats, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and fostering long-term peace in Liberia and Sierra Leone

Speaking at the launch held over the weekend at Bo Waterside, UN Resident Coordinator for Liberia, Christine Umutoni, emphasized the need for youth and women to take active roles in peace building, describing them as "critical agents of change" within their communities.

Similarly, UN Resident Coordinator for Sierra Leone, Seraphine Wakana, highlighted the geographical and strategic importance of Grand Cape Mount County in fostering regional peace. She commended the Government of Liberia for hosting the event, stating:

"This area plays a crucial role in the development of both countries. You are dedicating efforts toward creating a shared present and future--one that we must work to improve."

Local leaders also expressed strong support for the project. Lawrence V. Sherbo, Commissioner for Liberia's Kongba District, called for greater efforts to protect the Gola Forest, declaring: "The forest is our heritage; we must protect it."

The launch of GOLA-REAP brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including local, national, and international representatives from Liberia and Sierra Leone. This collaborative approach highlights a united commitment to fostering peace, resilience, and sustainable development in the region.

With the project now underway, communities along the Liberia-Sierra Leone border stand to benefit from improved governance, strengthened cooperation, and greater economic empowerment, paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future.