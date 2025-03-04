Nigeria Records 38 Lassa Fever Cases, Nine Deaths in One Week

According to the report, the number of suspected cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2024.

Nigeria has recorded 38 confirmed cases and nine deaths from Lassa fever across seven states in one week, spanning 10 to 16 February.

In its latest situation report published Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed that the confirmed cases and deaths were recorded in seven states and across 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

NCDC stated that the states affected are Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Cross River and Kogi States.

It added that the number of confirmed cases decreased from 54 in the previous week to 38 in the reporting week.

More details

NCDC further stated that from week one to seven, 2,178 suspected cases and 89 deaths from the outbreak were recorded.

The suspected cases were reported in Ondo (150), Bauchi (100), Edo (80), Taraba (72), Kogi (13), Ebonyi (13), Gombe (11), Plateau (Five), Benue (Three) Nasarawa (Two), Delta (One) and Cross River (One).

NCDC stated that deaths reported accounted for a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.7 per cent, which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2024 (17.8 per cent).

The NCDC stated that 73 per cent of all confirmed cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, while 27 per cent were reported from nine states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

Of the 73% confirmed cases, Ondo reported 34 per cent, Edo 21 per cent, and Bauchi 18%.

It said the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years.

According to the report, the number of suspected cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2024, with no new healthcare workers affected in the reporting week.

The NCDC noted that the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System has been activated to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

The centre also said it has deployed National Rapid Response Teams to support onsite control and management efforts using a One Health approach.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is a hemorrhagic viral disease transmitted to humans through contact with contaminated food or household items that are infected or even direct contact with its patient.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and, in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.