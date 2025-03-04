Cameroon: Everyone Suffers When Education is Wielded As A Weapon of War

Children play football in an empty classroom at the UNICEF-supported Bulengo Primary School in the Bulengo displacement site, near Goma, North Kivu province in DR Congo, on 10 February 2025.

guest column

Since 2017, Cameroon has been engulfed in a bloody civil war that has involved the cruel and unorthodox weapon of withholding education. This conflict has led to the deaths of thousands of Cameroonians, and one of its most devastating consequences has been the impact on hundreds of thousands of students whose right to education has been forcibly denied. Both sides must reevaluate their choice, as no one emerges victorious when education is used as a weapon of war.

The ongoing anglophone crisis in Cameroon started in October 2016, when lawyers in the Northwest and Southwest regions protested against the appointment of francophone magistrates to English-speaking areas. They cited their lack of understanding of English and Common Law as one of their main concerns. Teachers quickly came together to voice their concerns about assigning French-speaking teachers to English-speaking regions where they do not have a firm grasp of the English language and the “Anglo-Saxon” educational systems.

The government, rather than address these issues, responded with violence, beating and killing several protesters, according to the International Crisis Group and several outlets. Thousands of English speakers, including university students, joined the teachers to voice their frustrations regarding the marginalization of anglophones. This violent response led to the formation of separatist groups that have been fighting for the independence of Ambazonia (the name given to the proposed independent state comprising Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions).

According to the United Nations, over 700,000 students' education has been disrupted since the crisis began. The dreams of a whole generation of young people have been effectively put on hold. Both sides bear responsibility for this educational crisis. Separatist groups have enforced school boycotts, attacked educational institutions, and targeted teachers and students who attempt to attend school. Meanwhile, government forces have failed to provide adequate protection for schools and have sometimes used excessive force in educational zones, creating an atmosphere of fear and instability that makes learning impossible.

Children in the Northwest and Southwest regions now face impossible choices. Those who attend school risk violent retribution from separatist forces who view education as a form of resistance to their cause, while those who stay home face an uncertain future with limited opportunities. One study found that only about ten percent of schools were functioning in the 2018/2019 school year. Most teachers have fled these regions due to the persistent threats and violence. As of early 2025, safer parts of the anglophone regions are gradually reopening but are largely nonfunctional. In the Northwest, locals and school administrators told Al Jazeera that separatist violence still keeps most learning centres closed, even as children across the Anglophone regions struggle with poverty, malnutrition and limited access to basic needs. Without educational opportunities, many children have been forced into child labor, recruited into armed groups, or subjected to gender-based violence. The psychological trauma inflicted on these young minds will echo through generations.

The human cost of the war is immeasurable. I experienced the devastation firsthand when my father, who overcame significant odds to obtain his education, was killed in the senseless conflict. As a Cameroonian who has benefited from educational opportunities, including studying at international institutions, I’ve seen how education can transform lives and build bridges between communities. In honor of my father, my family and I set up the Jumbam Family Foundation. Through our scholarship program, we provide educational opportunities to students affected by the crisis, enabling them to return to school and complete their high school education. We have had to relocate students to other regions of the country to ensure their safety, and while these students have found success in their new environments, the emotional toll of displacement remains significant. Local church groups and community organizations have launched similar initiatives, but these efforts, while valuable, can only reach a fraction of the affected population.

Both the government and separatist groups must recognize that using education as a weapon of war is a losing strategy that undermines their own stated goals. No legitimate struggle for justice or unity can be achieved by sacrificing the future of innocent children.

To address current challenges, several concrete steps are needed: First, both sides must commit to designating schools as zones of peace, with neutral international monitors ensuring compliance. Second, there must be investment in infrastructure repair and security systems for damaged schools. Third, a comprehensive program must be implemented to recruit and retrain qualified teachers, including appropriate compensation and safety guarantees. Finally, trauma-informed counseling and support services must be available to students and teachers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The global community must also recognize the disruption of education in Cameroon as the humanitarian crisis it is. The African Union and United Nations agencies like UNICEF should increase their involvement and funding to achieve the above steps. Regional partners like Nigeria and Ghana could offer technical expertise and resources. Additionally, it is important that grassroots organizations be encouraged and supported to expand their educational operations in the affected regions.

The legacy of this war will be measured not only in lives lost but also in dreams deferred and potentials unrealized. We cannot afford to sacrifice another generation’s future for the sake of political conflict. It is crucial that all parties recognize that everyone suffers when education becomes a casualty of war.

Desmond Jumbam is the co-founder and president of the Jumbam Family Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2020 that supports communities impacted by the Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon.