Nigeria: Govt Okays 11 New Private Universities in Nigeria

The Federal Government has granted provisional licenses for 11 new private universities to operate in Nigeria.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who made this public following the Federal Executive Council's meeting, which was chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, explained that the newly approved universities successfully completed the National Universities Commission's (NUC) rigorous 13-step assessment process before being granted their licenses.

He listed the newly approved universities to include New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State; Eranova University, Mabushi, Abuja; Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State; Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State and Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Others are Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State; Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State; Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State.

The Minister further clarified that a moratorium has now been placed on the approval of additional private universities, meaning no new applications will be considered for the time being.

According to him: "These 11 universities have met all the necessary requirements of the NUC and have been awarded provisional licenses to commence operations.

"While we have approved these institutions, we have also placed a moratorium on the establishment of new private universities. This means that only those that have reached the final stages of approval, like the ones announced today, will be considered."

Alausa added that the government would continue to review pending applications from institutions that have advanced in the approval process.

"For those that have progressed beyond step four and have undergone a second visit, we will assess them, and if they meet all the requirements, they will be approved," he explained.

Despite the moratorium, the Minister noted that additional applications for private university licenses may still be presented to the FEC for approval if they meet the necessary standards.

He reaffirmed President Tinubu's commitment to expanding access to higher education and improving educational infrastructure across the country.

"President Tinubu remains committed to expanding educational opportunities and improving infrastructure in the sector," Alausa further said.

FEC also on Monday approved four major infrastructure projects across the country, amounting to a total of N733 billion.

These projects include section two area of the outstanding Abuja-kaduna-Zaria-Kano roads covering 164kilometres, for the sum of N507 billion and the flyover at Abakpa bordering 82 division area of Enugu State at the cost of N24 billion to address traffic jam around the area.

Minister of Works, David Umahi made this known to newsmen while briefing on approvals and considerations made by the Federal Ececutive Council meeting.

According to him: "You have another one approval for the completion of outstanding of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano roads this time is section two, that's 82 kilometer by two, that's 164 kilometers.

"And it's awarded for N507 billion. And then the last one is the construction of a flyover at Abakpa bordering 82 division Enugu. A flyover is to be constructed to relief traffic jam there. And then the contractor is CCECC and the amount is N24 billion.

"The Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano section two, the contractor that is doing section one and the three, competitively won the session two. And that is infoWest Nigeria limited. That's what we have."

Umahi also revealed that FEC considered the award of contract for the dualisation of Odukpani Itu-Ideden Item in Iko Ekpene road Cross River and Akwa Ibom States for approval at the cost of N55billion.

"The first one was the approval for the award of contract for the dualization of Odupani-Itu-Idedem Item in Ikot Ekepene road in Cross River and Alwa Ibom states and the total amount is N55 billion in favour of Decon construction Nigeria limited.

The Minister further clarified that the administration of Presidenr Tinubu inherited three sections of the project, "one is CCECC, that's the first one coming from Akwa Ibom the second one is Berger, Berger had about 27 kilometers there, and then, they now went onto Cross River, and then had about 17 kilometers, and then you had the last one, which is samatech. So when we came on board, there was a need to review all the projects. And so whereas the two other contractors, CCECC and someatec"

"So when we came on board, there was a need to review all the projects. And so whereas the two other contractors, CCECC and someatec accepted the review, Berger insisted that the project should be reviewed up to 100 and something billion naira, and that warranted at terminating it, that project is being reprocured through selective competitive bidding. And this record won it N55 billion, as against N190 billion", the Minister added.