Nigeria: States Must Prioritise Gender-Focused Devt, Says Minister

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has called on state commissioners for women affairs to develop strategic plans that prioritise gender-responsive budgeting and policy implementation.

Speaking at the 2nd Annual Conference of Commissioners of State Ministries of Women Affairs in Abuja, Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by her senior special assistant on women and community engagement, Princess Joan Jummai Idonije, emphasised the need for tangible mechanisms to protect vulnerable groups.

The conference, themed "Sub-National Policy and Practice for Enhancing Rights, Protection, and Justice for Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities," was organised by the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC-Phase II) Programme of International IDEA in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that while 35 states have adopted the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) and all 36 states have domesticated the Child Rights Act, enforcement remains weak.

"We must collectively move from legislation to tangible protection and justice mechanisms that safeguard the most vulnerable," she said.

She urged states to prioritise increased funding for gender programmes, social protection schemes, and access-to-justice initiatives. She added that policy frameworks must be data-driven to ensure resources are directed to those who need them most.

The minister also highlighted the Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up (NFWP-SU), which aims to economically empower at least 4.5 million women across the country.

"I urge each state to integrate women-led businesses into value chains, expand access to finance, and leverage opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)," she added.

To improve child welfare, Sulaiman-Ibrahim announced plans for a National Child Protection Framework and called for the establishment of Child Protection Committees, Disability Rights Commissions, and Gender-Based Violence Response Units at the state level.

"Moreover, we must ensure that every intervention is tracked, evaluated, and reported. Investing in state-level gender data systems will enable us to measure progress and feed into the national Women's Empowerment and Protection Dashboard -- ensuring accountability and transparency," she stated.

The European Union ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gauteir Mignot, reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting efforts that enhance the rights and dignity of women, children, and persons with disabilities.

He highlighted that societal barriers increase the risks of violence, poverty, poor health outcomes, and limited opportunities for vulnerable groups.

"The rights of women, children, and persons with disabilities are central to sustainable societies. No society can develop economically, politically, or socially when half its population is marginalised," Mignot said.

He hoped Nigeria's ongoing constitutional reforms would lead to a more inclusive legal framework that promotes equal participation for all citizens.

"Women's inclusion in Nigeria is crucial not just for the country but for the progress of women across the continent and beyond," he added.

Danladi Plang, representing the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme, stressed the need for increased investment and resource allocation to ensure policy commitments translate into action.

He urged state governments to pass key laws that protect women, children, and persons with disabilities, saying:

"We need to influence our appointors--state governors--to ensure that the agreements made here are implemented before the next general elections."