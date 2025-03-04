Monrovia — With just over a year into his presidency, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai appears increasingly impatient with his administration's efforts to deliver on its promises. At his first Cabinet meeting in 2025, President Boakai reaffirmed his commitment to a governance system centered on national development, accountability, and urgent reforms.

As part of this agenda, he ordered a full-scale investigation into several unresolved cases of mysterious deaths, including the disappearance of two missing boys, the deaths of multiple auditors, and other high-profile cases of national concern.

"The Liberian people deserve answers," President Boakai declared. "No case will be ignored. We will bring closure to these tragedies and ensure justice is served."

The President has instructed law enforcement agencies to expedite their investigations, collaborate with international partners if necessary, and provide regular updates to the public. He emphasized that his administration will not tolerate impunity and is committed to full transparency.

Boakai's Key Priorities

Beyond these investigations, President Boakai outlined his administration's top priorities, calling for immediate action in several critical areas including "Economic Strengthening & Public Financial Management" that calls for closing loopholes, eliminating wasteful government spending, and promoting fiscal discipline.

On infrastructure and road connectivity, President Boakai called for fast-tracking infrastructure projects, particularly in the southeastern region, to improve accessibility and spur economic growth.

On youth employment - implementing innovative solutions to tackle youth unemployment and create opportunities for young people to contribute to national development.

For airport security and mineral smuggling the President called for strengthening security at Roberts International Airport (RIA) following reports of illegal mineral trafficking.

On accountability and governance - Ensuring all pending cases of corruption and mismanagement are thoroughly investigated.

Additionally, the President issued specific directives for immediate action covering the General Services Agency (GSA), with a mandate to upgrade the front of the Ministerial Complex to meet international standards.

He instructed that streetlights across Monrovia must be fully operational, not just decorative; immediate action must be taken to support and empower the National AIDS Commission to better serve Liberia's HIV-affected population.

President Boakai stressed that these directives are not suggestions but mandates and expects his Cabinet to act decisively and swiftly.

"The time for talk is over. The Liberian people expect results, and we must deliver," he warned.

Warning to Presidential Hopefuls

A key highlight of the meeting came when President Boakai addressed speculation about potential presidential ambitions within his administration.

"If your focus is on 2029, you may respectfully resign. My priority is serving the Liberian people--right now... The time for talk is over, he said.

Boakai came to power with the support of several political parties and independent candidates, rewarding many allies with key positions in his government. However, with some high-profile officials rumored to be eyeing the 2029 elections, FrontPage Africa examines some potential contenders.

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung

It is no secret that Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung is positioning himself as a strong contender for the presidency in 2029. At 80 years old, President Boakai is unlikely to seek re-election, making Koung a leading candidate within the Unity Party-led government.

Koung, in his mid-40s, has built a solid political track record. A former businessman, he entered politics in 2011 as the Representative for Nimba County District #1. In 2020, he won a Senate seat and later became Vice President in 2023. Notably, he has never lost a national election, and with Nimba being a vote-rich county, he is expected to be a formidable force in 2029.

Reports indicate that Koung is already laying the groundwork for a future bid, focusing on Nimba County, where he is creating opportunities for young people in both government and the private sector. He has also been offering scholarships in Liberia and abroad. Additionally, he was instrumental in advocating for a policy that allows motorcyclists to operate in previously restricted areas, a move that analysts say was aimed at strengthening his rapport with a key voting bloc.

Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow-Nyanti

Madam Sarah Beysolow-Nyanti has an impressive background as a seasoned United Nations diplomat, having held high-ranking positions in multiple countries, including South Sudan. After retiring from the UN, she ventured into politics, running for president in 2023 as the standard-bearer of the African Liberation League. Following the first round of elections, she endorsed former Vice President Boakai in the runoff, solidifying her influence in his administration.

As Foreign Minister, Beysolow-Nyanti has been instrumental in strengthening Liberia's diplomatic ties. Given her experience and growing political stature, observers believe she could emerge as a serious contender for the presidency if President Boakai decides not to seek re-election.

MacDella Cooper

Cooper, a former model who transitioned into politics in 2017, has long been a figure in Liberia's political scene. She was one of 20 candidates in the 2017 presidential race and, though she did not win, she has remained active in politics. As the political leader of the Movement for One Liberia (MOL), Cooper endorsed the presidential bid of the then-standard bearer of Unity Party, Joseph Boakai.

Cooper is reportedly eyeing the 2029 presidential election, especially if Boakai does not run for re-election. With one of Boakai's key advisors, Cooper is positioning herself as both a potential contender or a significant political ally in the upcoming race.

Cllr. Cooper Kruah

Cllr. Kruah, the National Chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) Party, has also played a crucial role in Liberian politics. Currently serving as the Minister of Labour, Kruah is emerging as a key political player who could potentially influence the 2029 election, especially if Boakai does not seek re-election.

Kruah last week showed his political clout by leading a delegation to endorse Samuel Kogar, the MDR's candidate for the upcoming Nimba County senatorial by-election. Kruah has also expressed strong support for Vice President Jeremiah Koung's potential presidential run.

During a recent funeral service for the late Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson, Kruah reaffirmed the MDR's commitment to its alliance with Boakai's government. As the by-election approaches, Kruah is focused on ensuring Kogar's victory, which could further solidify his political influence in the county.

Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey-Yarkpawolo

Dr. Urey-Yarkpawolo, a former representative candidate for Bong County's fourth district, shocked many when he shifted his focus to become the running mate for the Liberia People's Party (LPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections. His decision paid off, as his party's support for Boakai in the runoff election helped Boakai secure victory.

Currently serving as the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Urey-Yarkpawolo's direct involvement in the 2029 presidential race remains uncertain.

However, if LPP's political leader, Tiawon Gongloe, decides to contest in 2029, Urey-Yarkpawolo's long standing political ties with Gongloe could position him as an influential figure behind the scenes.

Cornelius Kruah

Cornelius, who has twice run unsuccessfully for the District 13 representative seat, is another key political figure whose ambitions could play a role in the 2029 election.

Like her father, Cooper Kruah, Cornelius is a strong supporter of Vice President Jeremiah Koung's potential presidential bid. She is reportedly heading a group of women from both the Unity Party (UP) and Nimba County to advocate for Koung's candidacy.

Cornelius' close ties to the Unity Party, combined with her status in Nimba, position her as a key figure to watch in the coming years for Vice President Koung.

Edward Appleton

Appleton, the current Liberian Ambassador to Japan and a member of the Grassroots Development Movement (GDM), made a strong debut in politics in 2023, finishing third in the presidential race. His performance was notable, as he managed to surpass well-known figures such as Alexander Cummings and Tiawon Gongloe, securing 40,271 votes, or 2.20% of the total vote.

Appleton's support for Boakai during the runoff election played a key role in Boakai's victory, and although he currently holds an ambassadorial post, he is rumored to be preparing for a political comeback in the 2029 presidential race. While it is unclear whether he will run for president, Appleton's growing influence and political strategy indicate that he could be a contender in the future.

Augustine Ngafuan

Liberia's current Finance Minister, Ngafuan, is one of the top Unity Party partisans reportedly being considered as a potential presidential candidate in 2029 if President Boakai does not seek re-election.

Ngafuan has been actively galvanizing support within the Unity Party and is seen as someone who could unite the party behind his candidacy.

Ngafuan's presidential ambitions are not new. In 2017, he resigned from his position as Foreign Minister to become an active player in the presidential elections but ultimately supported Boakai's bid.

As the 2029 election draws closer, it is expected that Ngafuan will further solidify his position within the Unity Party and prepare for a potential run, although the full extent of his intentions remains to be seen.

What's Next?

With several key officials harboring presidential ambitions, Boakai's warning may serve as both a challenge and a test of loyalty. As Liberia grapples with economic challenges, public scrutiny, and the recent U.S. aid cut, his administration faces mounting pressure to deliver tangible results.

Whether these officials heed the President's call to focus on governance--or continue positioning themselves for 2029--remains to be seen.