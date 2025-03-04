Liberia: Prosecution, Defense Reject 28 Jurors in Tweah, Others Trial

Monrovia — On Monday, March 3, 2025, all 28 jurors screened for the corruption trial of Samuel D. Tweah and his co-defendants were rejected by both the defense and prosecution.

Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie explained that the court had been calling five prospective jurors at a time for questioning and screening, but all jurors who were called up were rejected by both sides.

He noted that only one juror remained, but since the process had previously involved calling five at a time, this individual could not be selected.

With the list of prospective jurors for Criminal Court "C" exhausted, Judge Willie ordered the Jury Management Department to bring in 26 additional jurors to join the one remaining juror for screening in the next session.

During the proceedings, Judge Willie also addressed the absence of juror J30-9131, who works with the National Bureau of Concessions as Assistant Director for Gender. The juror failed to appear without any explanation.

As a result, the judge ordered the clerk to issue a "Writ of Arrest" for the juror to appear in court on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, before the case is called. Judge Willie also directed that the juror show cause why she should not be held in contempt and face 14 days in jail or a US$100 fine.

Due to time constraints, Judge Willie announced that the proceedings would be suspended for the day and would resume on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9:00 AM.

He also noted that Monday's session minutes serve as notice of assignment and all matters are suspended until the next sitting.