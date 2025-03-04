Liberia: Jury Selection Stalls in Tweah, Others Corruption Trial

The selection of jurors in the ongoing high-profile corruption trial involving former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and four other ex-officials of the CDC government remains stalled, as all prospective jurors summoned for screening have been rejected.

The delay stems from concerns over personal relationships between potential jurors and key defendants, particularly Tweah and Jefferson Karmoh. The Jury Management Team had called up groups of five prospective jurors at a time, but nearly all were dismissed by lawyers from both sides.

With only one potential juror remaining from the original list, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie acknowledged that the court could not proceed under such circumstances. He has since ordered the Jury Management Department to summon 26 additional jurors to supplement the lone remaining candidate, bringing the total to 27 for further screening at the next court session.

Given the time constraints, Judge Willie adjourned the proceedings until Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with today's minutes serving as an official notice of assignment.

Meanwhile, Judge Willie issued an arrest order for a juror identified as an Assistant Director for Gender at the National Bureau of Concessions. The juror, bearing ID number J30-9131, was absent from court on March 3, 2025, without providing justification. The judge directed the Clerk of Court to issue a writ of arrest, compelling the juror to appear before the court on March 5 to explain the absence or face a 14-day jail term or a fine of $100.

Judge Denies Defense Motion to Rescind Subpoenas

In a separate ruling, Judge Willie denied a motion filed by defense lawyers seeking to rescind subpoenas issued to the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), the Ministry of Defense (MoD), and the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA). The defense had argued that producing financial records from these institutions would compromise national security.

However, state prosecutors contended that the pre-trial conference had established that both sides would share relevant evidence. The prosecution maintained that it had already received the necessary records from the CBL, MoD, and FIA, rendering the defense's motion moot.

Motion to Dismiss Case Previously Denied

This latest development follows Judge Willie's February 28 decision to deny a separate motion by the defense to dismiss the case entirely. The defendants had argued that their actions fell under the immunity provisions of the National Security Reform and Intelligence Act of 2011. Specifically, they cited Sections 7(c) and 11(d) of the Act, which they claimed shield them from prosecution for actions taken in the name of national security.

Judge Willie, however, ruled that the court has jurisdiction over the matter and that the defendants must answer the charges brought against them. He emphasized that the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), through the Ministry of Justice, has alleged that the officials acted outside the constitutional protections afforded to presidential agents under Article 61 of the 1986 Constitution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Motion to Dismiss is hereby denied, and the case is ordered to proceed," Judge Willie ruled.

The case, being heard in Criminal Court "C", is one of the most significant corruption trials in recent Liberian history. Prosecutors are expected to lay out their evidence in the coming weeks, as the fate of Tweah and his co-defendants hangs in the balance.