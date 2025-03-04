Liberia: Hearing-Impaired Student's Education Shattered As USAID Pulls Scholarship

Gbarnga — A promising academic journey has come to an abrupt halt for Emmanuel K. Kollie, a hearing-impaired senior student at Cuttington University's Suakoko Campus, following the unexpected withdrawal of his USAID-sponsored scholarship.

Kollie, who had been counting on the scholarship to complete his studies, had planned to enroll this semester to remain on track for graduation next year with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Language Arts. However, with the funding now revoked, his dream of becoming a certified teacher hangs in the balance.

In an interview conducted via text messages, Kollie explained that he first learned of the program's termination through social media but only confirmed the devastating news when he saw an official notice posted on the university's bulletin board.

"The withdrawal of this scholarship at a critical point in my academic journey has not only shattered my dream of becoming a certified teacher, but it has also derailed my effort to turn my disability into an ability," he wrote. "As a person with a hearing impairment, I have remained determined to achieve my dreams, but now I am left with no alternative."

Kollie, the youngest of 13 children from a struggling family, lost his hearing in December 2008 due to a severe fever. Despite this setback, he persevered and secured the USAID scholarship in September 2023, which became his only hope for higher education. Now, with the scholarship revoked, he faces the devastating reality of dropping out.

"As I speak, there is no possibility of enrolling this semester. The USAID Scholarship Program was my only hope for completing my education," he stated.

With Cuttington University set to reopen on March 3, Kollie fears his academic aspirations will be cut short due to financial constraints. He is now appealing for assistance from charitable organizations and individuals willing to help him continue his education.