Africa: Funke Akindele Crowned West Africa's Box Office Queen As 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Grosses N1.8 Billion

Undoubtedly, Funke Akindele has earned her place as the Queen of the Box Office. Her most recent movie, "Everyone Loves Jenifa," continues to grow in popularity. Just last Friday, the movie grossed over N1.8 billion naira.

In a recent post, FilmOne, the distributor, named Akindele's 2024 hit movie the highest-grossing movie of all time in West Africa.

The 47-year-old has been very intentional about her craft and has had every new production that is better than the former.

December 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported Film One's social media post celebrating Akindele's "Everyone Loves Jenifa" as the "2024's Highest Grossing Nollywood Title" at N511 million naira.

The movie also earned recognition as the "Quickest Nollywood title to hit N500M in 12 days" and "Highest Grossing Title Of The Weekend".

Since 2020, Akindele has maintained her place as she has kept delivering blockbusters and topping the box office charts, from Omo Ghetto to Battle on Bukka Street to A Tribe Called Judah and, most recently, Everyone Loves Jennifer.

Partyjolloftv recently published the list of Nigerian Box Office's top 10 movies grossing over N18 billion. Akindele's movies occupy the top four spots of the highest-grossing box office movies, churning out 25 per cent, which is over N4.5 billion in total.

Analysis

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Released in 2020, Omo Ghetto is a Nigerian gangster comedy film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz.

The film stars Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpota, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon and Mercy Aigbe in the lead roles.

This was the second film in the Omo Ghetto franchise and the sequel to the 2010 trilogy film Omo Ghetto. The film had its theatrical release strategically coinciding with Christmas on 25 December 2020 and was opened to highly positive reviews from critics.

The film became a box office success, surpassing "Fate of Alakada" and "The Wedding Party", grossing over N468 million, becoming the highest-ever grossing film in the Nigerian film industry.

Battle On Bukka Street

Released in 2022.

Battle On Bukka Street is a Nigerian comedy-drama film directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde. The movie tells the story of two half-sisters at loggerheads again when they set up food businesses on the same street. The film is jointly produced with Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Studios. The cast includes Funke Akindele as Yejide · Mercy Johnson as Awele · Sola Sobowale as Asake · Tina Mba as Ezinne · Nkem Owoh as Maduka · Femi Jacobs as Lanshile... The film was released on 16 December 2022 and opened to highly positive reviews from critics. The film became a huge box-office success.

A Tribe Called Judah

Released in 2023.

A Tribe Called Judah is a Nigerian film produced by Funke Akindele and starring Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde Olumide Oworu, Genoveva Umeh, Nse Ikpe Etim, Juliana Olayode, Uzor Arukwe, Fathia Balogun, Yvonne Jegede.

The movie tells how four brothers plan to rob a small mall with their mother's help but are faced with armed robbers upon arriving. The film was released to cinemas nationwide on 15 December 2023. Akindele has said the film is dedicated to her late mother and draws partially from her mother's life.

Everybody Loves Jennifa

Released in 2024.

It is a Nigerian comedy-drama film directed by Funke Akindele Tunde Olaoye and produced by Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network and Olayemi Oshodi. Stares Akindele, Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Lateef Adedimeji, Falz, Layi Wasabi, Jackie Appiah, Omowumi Dada, Chimezie Imo and Patience Ozokwor; the film is distributed by FilmOne Distributions.

Jenifa confronts the challenges posed by a new neighbour who threatens to outshine her charity organisation. Jenifa's popularity fades when a shady new neighbour, Lobster, outshines her charity work. In Ghana, Jenifa and friends face a deadly drug baron after a bag of drugs is mistakenly left in their rental.

GROSSINGS ATTAINED

Everyone Loves Jenifa - N1,882,553,548

A Tribe Called Judah - N1,404,187,806

Battle On Bukka Street - N668,423,056

Omo Ghetto: The Saga - N636,129,120

Bringing her to N4,591,293,530, thus placing her as the "Africa Box Office Queen."