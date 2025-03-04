Liberia: Finding Hope in Hard Times - a Message to Economically Struggling Liberians

opinion

Life in Liberia can be tough. The rising cost of living, job scarcity, and economic uncertainty have left many feeling trapped, hopeless, and desperate. When a person is constantly worrying about how to feed their family, pay school fees, or even find their next meal, the burden can be overwhelming. But no matter how dark things seem, self-destruction--whether through crime, drug abuse, or even giving up on life--is never the answer.

If you are struggling, know this: your life is valuable, and your circumstances can change. Many before you have faced similar hardships, yet they found ways to rise above their struggles. And you can too.

The Weight of Economic Hardship

When a person is jobless or struggling financially, it can feel like an endless battle. The temptation to take shortcuts--stealing, engaging in fraud, or even substance abuse to escape reality--may seem like options. However, these choices only lead to deeper suffering. Many young people, frustrated by a lack of opportunities, have turned to cybercrime, petty theft, or illegal migration, hoping for a better life. Sadly, these paths often end in prison, deportation, or even death.

Yet, in the face of adversity, some have turned their struggles into stories of triumph.

Stories of Resilience

1. From Hawker to Business Owner

Emmanuel, a young man from West Point, used to sell cold water in the streets. He was mocked, and some days, he went home hungry. But instead of giving up, he saved little by little and learned how to fix mobile phones. Today, he owns a small repair shop and employs two others. His story is proof that resilience and patience can transform lives.

2. The Power of Skills Development

Beatrice, a single mother from Paynesville, was abandoned by her husband. She had no job, no help, and no hope. But instead of letting despair consume her, she learned tailoring. At first, she sewed clothes in a small corner of her room. Today, she runs a successful business and trains other young women to be self-reliant.

3. Turning Waste into Wealth

Peter, once a high school dropout, used to pick plastic bottles to sell for survival. Instead of staying in that condition, he began recycling and selling plastic items. Over time, he built a business that not only provides for his family but also creates employment for others.

What You Can Do to Improve Your Life

1. Identify Your Strengths

Everyone has a skill or talent. Whether it's cooking, hairdressing, farming, or even repairing electronics, there is always something you can develop into a source of income. Instead of focusing on what you lack, find what you can do with what you have.

2. Seek Knowledge and Training

Education is not limited to classrooms. There are vocational training centers, online tutorials, and community programs that can teach you valuable skills. Learning something new can open doors for employment or entrepreneurship.

3. Start Small but Dream Big

Many successful businesses began with little to no capital. Instead of waiting for a big break, start with what you can afford. Sell homemade food, offer cleaning services, or create handmade crafts. Over time, small efforts grow into something bigger.

4. Surround Yourself with the Right People

Avoid negative influences. If the people around you encourage crime, drugs, or self-pity, it's time to find a new circle. Seek mentors, friends, and community leaders who inspire and push you towards growth.

5. Never Lose Hope

No matter how difficult things get, remember that your situation is temporary. Many of the most successful people in Liberia today once struggled just like you. What made the difference was their refusal to give up.

The Government and Society Must Also Help

While personal effort is crucial, leaders and communities must also play a role in reducing economic hardship. The government should create more job opportunities, invest in youth training programs, and support small businesses. Community leaders and churches should provide guidance, mentorship, and platforms for growth.

Final Message: Your Life Matters

No matter what you are going through, giving up is not the answer. Suicide, crime, and self-destruction only bring more pain. Instead, fight for your future. Seek help when needed. Take small steps towards progress every day.

Your struggles today can be the foundation of your success tomorrow. Stay strong, keep pushing, and never lose sight of your potential. Liberia needs you, and your dreams are still valid.

The End.