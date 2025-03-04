Ghana: President of Gbese Traditional Council Swears in Three New Chiefs, Elders

The President of the Gbese Traditional Council, Dr Nii Ayi Bonte II, has sworn into office three new chiefs and elders of the Gbese Stool at a colourful ceremony in Accra.

The three chiefs are, the chief of Glefe, Nii Adu Commey IV, the chief of Faanaa, Nii Tettey Agbo I and the Asafoatse, Christopher Tetteh Nertey II.

Also, Nii Okuley Tettey Oku We Yitso, Nii Adjie Sanaa Weku Yitso, Nii Tettey Nyonyo da Weku Yitso, Nii Armah Seitse. Asafofoiatse Dade Foo Dade, and Naa Odey Afrowa Dade were bestowed with titles from the seven families of the Gbese Stool Land.

At the induction ceremony held to outdoor the new chiefs and elders at the Gbese Palace in Accra last Saturday, Nii Ayi Bonte II congratulated the newly enstooled chiefs and elders, urging them to prioritise the welfare of their subjects.

He said the importance of unity and progress in their communities, particularly those along the coast, citing ineffective leadership, division, and dishonesty among certain chiefs and family leaders as key factors contributing to the city's decline.

Nii Ayi Bonte stressed the importance of reversing the current trend and working towards maintaining Accra's glory.

He, therefore, encouraged the

new chiefs to ensure peace, tranquility, and pledge their allegiance to the Gbese Stool and the Ga State at large.

"The Gbese Stool land has been uplifted and we will leave no stone unturned at maintaining the unity

and peace, and all who seeks to destroy and bring division among us will be dealt with," he added

The Gbese Mantse also urged the chiefs to use their positions to bring the people together and forge unity within the Gbese Area.

The Chief of Glefe, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues expressed his gratitude to Nii Gbese for the honour and pledged allegiance to the Gbese stool, promising to continue the good work of their predecessors and do more.

He concluded that, "We are one people and should live as one people for the benefit of our future generations."