Nigeria: Ilaboya Hails Bassey, Danladi On New Appointments

3 March 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Former Edo State Football Association Chairman, Hon.Frank Ilaboya, has joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate two eminent sports personalities for their recent appointments in their states.

Etubom Paul Bassey and Barr Isaac Danladi, were last week announced as Sports Commissioners in Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa States respectively.

According to Ilaboya, who is currently an Executive Director in the Edo State's Sports Commission, these appointments are heartwarming and capture the story of rewarding competence of the duo.

"I am excited about these appointments, which to me are richly deserved. I must commend the Governments of Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa States for recognising and giving honours to who honour is due.

"Both Paul Bassey and Isaac Danladi are some of the best brains this country can boast of when it comes to sports administration in Nigeria.

"These appointments are a just reward for the enormous contributions the duo have made to sports development in their different states and the country as a whole over the years," adds the one time Chairman of Lagos State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

Bassey, former Akwa United boss, rose through the ranks from the position of a reporter to becoming a publisher, and also made his mark as a member of the Media Committee of the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

Barr Danladi, who recently retired as a Permanent Secretary in the Nasarawa State Civil Service, was also a Chairman of Nasarawa as well as former Chairman of the Club Owners Association of Nigeria, among other positions.

