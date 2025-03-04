Nigeria: CDS - Sports Promotes Synergy Amongst Military, Other Security Agencies

3 March 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Linus Aleke

Abuja — The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said that sports promote unity and synergy amongst the military and other security agencies.

General Musa stated this during the five-kilometer route march organised by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) as part of its activities to commemorate International Military Sports Council Day 2025.

Represented at the sporting activities and physical exercise at Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja, over the weekend by the Chief of Defence Administration, Vice Admiral Joseph Akpan, the CDS said the event aims to improve physical fitness and strengthen existing bonds and esprit-de-corps among personnel.

He said that the objective of the commemoration is to promote friendship through sports.

"Sports are something to be encouraged worldwide, and it is always a platform to foster unity, collaboration, and shared principles of sportsmanship that transcend national boundaries," he said.

The CDS recalled how the allied troops and the opposing forces came out to play football during World War, stressing that this singular act highlights the importance of sports in fostering global peace.

He reminded uniform personnel to adopt the attitude of participating in personal sports to maintain physical fitness and mental alertness.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, said that there are many values that sportsmen cultivate, such as discipline, teamwork, and strategic deployment to win each game.

These values, he stated, are essential for the military and other security agencies in their daily activities, emphasizing that every sportsman is physically and mentally fit. "We need to promote these ideals in customs to succeed on all fronts," he said.

