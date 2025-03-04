Nigeria: Dufuhs Treats 200 Cancer Patients, Sets Up Renal Center

Abakaliki — The Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, in Ebonyi State, Professor Jesse Uneke, said that 200 cancer patients have been successfully treated and discharged by the university's cancer centre.

Professor Uneke who disclosed this during the 4th matriculation ceremony of the university, added the services have been expanded to include chemotherapy.

According to him, the university has set up DUFUHS Renal Center which is a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Renal Research, Training and Patient Care.

"The University Cancer Centre is fully operational and has treated over 200 cancer patients coming from various parts of the Nigeria as of December 2024. The services have been expanded in 2024 to include chemotherapy".

"The University has set up the DUFUHS Renal Center which is a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Renal Research, Training and Patient Care.

"The Centre operates with a multi-disciplinary team of experts specialising in conducting research and training on kidney related issues, and caring for people with kidney disease", the VC said.

The VC also said that 14 students of the institution have been sanctioned for alleged examination misconduct, stealing and poor academic performance.

He noted that two students were expelled for examination misconduct, three received one year suspension for stealing while five received one year semester suspension for another stealing offence.

Uneke further added that three students were withdrawn for poor academic performance.

The Vice Chancellor urged the 990 matriculants students to focus on their studies and avoid any act that can affect their stay in the school, warning that the university has zero-tolerance to anti-social behaviors.

He expressed satisfaction that the university which started with 26 students in 2021, has experienced unprecedented increase in students' population to 2,496 students.