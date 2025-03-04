Nigeria: Dufuhs Treats 200 Cancer Patients, Sets Up Renal Center

3 March 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Benjamin Nworie

Abakaliki — The Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, in Ebonyi State, Professor Jesse Uneke, said that 200 cancer patients have been successfully treated and discharged by the university's cancer centre.

Professor Uneke who disclosed this during the 4th matriculation ceremony of the university, added the services have been expanded to include chemotherapy.

According to him, the university has set up DUFUHS Renal Center which is a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Renal Research, Training and Patient Care.

"The University Cancer Centre is fully operational and has treated over 200 cancer patients coming from various parts of the Nigeria as of December 2024. The services have been expanded in 2024 to include chemotherapy".

"The University has set up the DUFUHS Renal Center which is a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Renal Research, Training and Patient Care.

"The Centre operates with a multi-disciplinary team of experts specialising in conducting research and training on kidney related issues, and caring for people with kidney disease", the VC said.

The VC also said that 14 students of the institution have been sanctioned for alleged examination misconduct, stealing and poor academic performance.

He noted that two students were expelled for examination misconduct, three received one year suspension for stealing while five received one year semester suspension for another stealing offence.

Uneke further added that three students were withdrawn for poor academic performance.

The Vice Chancellor urged the 990 matriculants students to focus on their studies and avoid any act that can affect their stay in the school, warning that the university has zero-tolerance to anti-social behaviors.

He expressed satisfaction that the university which started with 26 students in 2021, has experienced unprecedented increase in students' population to 2,496 students.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.