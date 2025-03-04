Liberia: Mining - Bea Mountain Rehabilitates Over 60 Handpumps in Gola Konneh, Grand Cape Mount County

Share

KINJOR-Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), through its Community Relations Department (CRD) has completed rehabilitation of over thirty hand pumps in several communities in Grand Cape Mount County. The rehabilitation of these hand pumps is done regularly by BMMC in its affected communities.

On February 23, 2025, the Company started the repair of handpumps, which according to them is intended to provide safe drinking water and alleviate constraints faced by the citizens in getting water especially during the dry season. The handpump repair exercise targeted communities of Kinjor, Jawajeh Marvoh, Blain, Deayelle, Jenneh Brwon, Macca, Perry Farm, Malina and Vai Town among others.

It can be recalled that on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the Management of Bea Mountain during an elaborate program graced by local authorities officially turned over a new sustainable borehole and water tower to the residents of Kinjor. The initiative is part of the Company's ongoing commitment to its corporate social responsibility and its dedication to improving the living conditions of residents within the affected communities.

Citizens of the host communities have expressed gratitude to the Management of BMMC for always rehabilitating their hand pumps. Below are some voices from the citizens.

Winston Korsor, Youth Chairman of Kinjor said he was very impressed with the level of work BMMC continues to do for citizens within its concession areas. "I want to commend the Management of Bea Mountain for repairing our handpumps, because this is the dry season, we were facing challenges for water, but now, the Company has rehabilitated these pumps for which we are very grateful for this initiative. I am still kindly requesting for BMMC to continue these kinds of developments in our various communities".

At the same time, the Kinjor Youth Chairman has encouraged residents of Kinjor and surrounding communities to ensure the maintenance of the handpumps.

"As leaders of this community, and based on consultations, we have agreed that our pumps would be open in the morning hours, to 2:00pm, and re-open from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Also, we have cautioned parents not to allow children below ten years to fetch water at the pumps Winston concluded".

Mohammed Massaquoi, Youth Chairman of Macca Town, Darblo Clan, Gola Konneh District, had these words to say as an appreciation to BMMC. "I want to take this time now to thank the Bea Mountain family for always coming to our aid by repairing our hand pumps. I want to say thank you for helping our communities to get safe drinking water."

Women and children of Blain Town "we want to tell Bea Mountain thank you for the good work, all the time our pump spoiled Bea Mountain can come fix it for us. These few days we were suffering for drinking water, but with the help of the Company we now have safe drinking water, so we tell them thank you."

Maima Johnson, Clan Chair lady for Darblo Clan "I tell the Company thank you, I pray to God that our pump will not spoil again, because once our pump spoil we can catch hard time to get water during the dry season."

At the same time, a newly hand pump constructed by BMMC in Gold Camp community was turned over on February 24, 2025. Presenting the keys to the leadership of Gold Camp, the Community Relations Superintendent of BMMC Matthew V. Z. Darblo Sr. disclosed that the Company is committed to doing more for the peaceful citizens of the host communities, most especially when it comes to their wellbeing. He also said that as long as the affected communities remain peaceful at all times, BMMC will continue to do its best.

Receiving the keys, Madam Isattu Keita, Town Chief of Gold Camp extended thanks and appreciation to BMMC for the provision of the hand pump as a means of providing safe drinking water. She stated that the hand pump is good and will be helpful to residents of Gold Camp Community. There are more hand pumps expected to be constructed.