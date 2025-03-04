Liberia: Bea Mountain Rehabilitates Over 30 Hand Pumps in Grand Cape Mount County

Grand Cape Mount — Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), through its Community Relations Department (CRD), has completed the rehabilitation of over 30 hand pumps in several communities across Grand Cape Mount County. The company regularly undertakes these rehabilitation efforts to support communities affected by its operations.

On February 23, 2025, BMMC commenced the repair of hand pumps, an initiative aimed at providing safe drinking water and alleviating the challenges citizens face in accessing water, particularly during the dry season. The repair efforts targeted communities such as Kinjor, Jawajeh, Marvoh, Blain, Deayelle, Jenneh Brown, Macca, Perry Farm, Malina, and Vai Town, among others.

Earlier, on January 7, 2025, BMMC management, in collaboration with local authorities, officially handed over a newly constructed sustainable borehole and water tower to residents of Kinjor. This initiative is part of the company's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to improving the living conditions of residents in affected communities.

Residents of the host communities have expressed their gratitude to BMMC for consistently rehabilitating their hand pumps.

Winston Korsor, Youth Chairman of Kinjor, lauded BMMC for its efforts. "I want to commend the management of Bea Mountain for repairing our hand pumps. Since this is the dry season, we were facing difficulties accessing water, but with this intervention, those challenges have been eased. We are very grateful for this initiative, and I kindly ask BMMC to continue such developments in our communities."

He also urged residents to ensure proper maintenance of the rehabilitated hand pumps. "As community leaders, following consultations, we have agreed to regulate the use of the pumps. They will be accessible in the morning until 2:00 PM, then reopen from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, parents are advised not to allow children under ten years old to fetch water from the pumps," he added.

Mohammed Massaquoi, Youth Chairman of Macca Town, Darblo Clan, Gola Konneh District, also expressed appreciation. "I want to take this time to thank the Bea Mountain family for always coming to our aid by repairing our hand pumps. Thank you for helping our communities access safe drinking water."

Women and children of Blain Town echoed similar sentiments. "We want to thank Bea Mountain for the good work. Every time our pump breaks down, Bea Mountain comes to fix it. These past few days, we struggled to get drinking water, but with the company's help, we now have access to safe drinking water."

Maima Johnson, Clan Chairlady for Darblo Clan, expressed her gratitude, saying, "I thank the company, and I pray our pump does not spoil again. Whenever it is damaged, we suffer to fetch water during the dry season."

In addition to rehabilitating existing pumps, BMMC recently constructed a new hand pump in the Gold Camp community, which was officially turned over on February 24, 2025. Presenting the keys to community leaders, BMMC's Community Relations Superintendent, Matthew V.Z. Darblo Sr., reaffirmed the company's commitment to improving the lives of residents in affected areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The company remains committed to supporting the peaceful citizens of our host communities, particularly in matters concerning their well-being. As long as the communities maintain peace, BMMC will continue to do its best," Darblo stated.

Receiving the keys, Madam Isattu Keita, Town Chief of Gold Camp, extended thanks and appreciation to BMMC for providing the hand pump. "This pump will greatly benefit our residents, ensuring access to safe drinking water," she remarked.

BMMC has indicated that additional hand pumps are expected to be constructed in the near future.