Liberia: Enforce Establishment of WECC

Interacting with a team of journalists in Gbarnga on February 27, 2025, Gongloe highlighted the importance of holding accountable those responsible for heinous crimes committed during Liberia's civil wars, including warlords, government officials, and leaders of armed groups.

Garnga, Bong County, February 28, 2025. / Former Presidential Candidate Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe has emphasized that justice must be served for the victims and survivors, adding that the establishment of a court would help bring closure to the country's painful past.

Cllr. Gongloe said there is also a need to address economic crimes that have hindered the country's development and contributed to widespread poverty.

He urged the government to investigate and prosecute those who have embezzled public funds and engaged in corrupt practices.

The former 2023 Presidential candidate also called on the international community to support the establishment of the court and provide resources to ensure its effectiveness.

He emphasized that the court should be independent and impartial and have the necessary resources and mandate to carry out its duties.

The call for a war and economic crimes court in Liberia has been ongoing for years, with various human rights organizations, civil society groups, and victims' associations advocating for its establishment.

However, the previous administrations of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and President George M Weah failed to implement the court, citing a lack of resources and political will.

However, Cllr. Gongloe and other advocates are hopeful that the current administration will take decisive action in ensuring justice is served for the crimes committed during the civil wars.

Cllr. Gongloe told newsmen that the establishment of a war and economic crimes court is crucial for Liberia's future, as it would promote accountability, uphold the rule of law, and prevent future atrocities.

He called on the government and international community to act swiftly and make the court a reality.

The human rights activist also stressed the need for the government to prioritize the establishment of a strong and independent justice system in Liberia to ensure accountability and protect the rights of all citizens.

The resolution of the war and economic crimes court was signed by the Executive branch of government, the House of Representatives, and the House of Senate. It aims to address issues that have hindered Liberia's progress and development in the past. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.