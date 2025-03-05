Nigeria: Don't Ever Compare Me With Wizkid - May D Warns Critics

It is the second time in 2025 that May D would issue a similar warning.

Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, has warned fans to stop comparing him to Wizkid (Ayo Balogun), and this has caused an uproar on social media

In January, during an appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, he boasted about being bigger than Nigeria's top three artistes, including Davido.

Also, May D previously claimed that his Grammy-winning colleague, Wizkid, wouldn't have been on his level if he hadn't fallen out with his former record label, Square Records.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the singer made a viral tweet as he bragged about his influence and impact on the Nigerian music industry.

He warned fans and critics not to compare him to anyone. "Don't ever compare me to anyone in this industry again !! Especially wiz!! I'm a different breed!!! GOD's baby," he wrote.

He added: "I remember when I went to an event, Wizkid performed my song with Kel, "Too Fine", and I was in the crowd. I still love him to date but never compare."

May D came to the limelight in 2011 after signing a contract with the defunct group P Square's record label.

By August 2012, Premium Times reported that it was official: May D had left the record label, though he kept hitting us with songs like "ile ijo," "Soundtrack," and "Got Me High," to mention a few.

He has two albums to his name--Chapter One, released in 2013, and Sure Boy, released in 2021. May D had one of the finest lists of features in the prime of his career, with the likes of Davido, Show Dem Camp, Mo'Chedda, Sina Rambo, DJ Exclusive, Iyanya, DJ Neptune, Mafikizolo, Okechukwu, and Samklef, to mention a few.

It is believed that his fall out with his record label led to the subtle dip of his music career.