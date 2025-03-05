Rwanda Criticises Germany, Canada Over Stance On DR Congo Crisis

The Government of Rwanda has criticised Canada and Germany over their positions on the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo, accusing both countries of ignoring the root causes of the crisis while unfairly blaming Rwanda for it.

The government said the two countries let the Congolese government "off the hook for numerous violations" that have escalated the conflict with M23 rebels and threatened Rwanda's security.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, March 4, it had summoned Canada's High Commissioner over Ottawa's sanctions on Rwanda over allegations of support to the M23 rebel group.

The ministry criticised Canada for "voluntarily accusing Rwanda of atrocities committed in Eastern DR Congo " while overlooking the role of the Congolese army (FARDC) and its allied militias, like UN-sanctioned FDLR, which is linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Canada blatantly disregards Rwanda's security concerns; and the covering up of the [Congolese] Government and its allied FDLR genocidal militia's persecution of Congolese Tutsi communities in North and South Kivu, as well as in Ituri," the ministry said in a statement.

The government noted its commitment to national security, emphasising that Rwanda will not be deterred in its obligation to protect its citizens and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Rwanda also took issue with Germany, accusing Berlin of "politicising development cooperation" in a manner that undermines peace efforts in the region. Germany has said on Tuesday that it would freeze financial commitments to Rwanda and review ongoing bilateral cooperation.

The ministry said that Germany's politicisation of bilateral cooperation over the conflict in DR Congo was "wrong and counterproductive."

"Germany contradicts its own claims of supporting an African-led process to resolve the conflict in eastern [DR Congo] by letting [the Congolese government] off the hook for its violations, which only reinforces its belligerent posture and needlessly prolongs the conflict," the statement read.

The foreign ministry further stated that Germany, as a nation that has historically emphasised the dangers of ethnic extremism, should show more courage in acknowledging the threat posed by DR Congo-backed FDLR militias.

"For a country which prides itself on taking seriously the warning signs of ethnic extremism, Germany shows an utter lack of courage by ignoring the threat posed by DRC-backed FDLR genocidal militias to Rwanda, as well as to Congolese Tutsi communities in eastern DR Congo," the statement added.

Rwanda stressed that it would not accept "one-sided, coercive measures" from external actors.

"Rwanda will continue to protect its national security while remaining fully engaged in the ongoing regional peace process," the statement added.