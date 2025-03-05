Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Crisis - Kabila Calls for Removal of Foreign Troops

Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila has called for the withdrawal of foreign troops from the east of his country, emphasizing that peace can only be achieved when the Congolese take the lead in resolving their own conflicts.

Speaking to NBC Digital News, on March 2, shortly before he left Namibia, where he had gone to attend the state funeral of the country's late founding president Dr Sam Nujoma, Kabila reflected on a similar situation in 2001 when he took office, stressing that a decisive action was needed to restore stability.

"Our decision in 2001 was, we believe all foreign troops have to leave Congo in order for peace to be achieved, and in order to give the Congolese the flexibility to talk about this thing that's called peace. And that's how most of those troops left," he said.

"Congolese were left to deal with their own issues, and of course with the support and accompaniment of the partners of Congo, the region and beyond, the United Nation also included."

"Is it the same therapy that can or will work the same miracle, today? We have to sit around [a table] and go into that. But I believe that there is nothing that is more important as a country being in its sovereign, sovereign decisions. And there being seven armies battling it out, mercenaries included, hundreds of armed groups. Now, when you have such a mixture it's quite an undesirable situation," said Kabila.

Talking about his advice, regarding the dynamics of the current conflict in his country, he said: "Congolese people know better, they know best because they have been there. They have climbed that mountain; they went down the valley. It's another mountain to climb. They know better and best what it is that they are suffering from."

"I know the initiative is to bring mediators from West Africa, some other African countries, but no mediator will ever tell you that he or she knows the Congo better than the Congolese themselves and I think that should be the first step."

The second step should be the good will and good intentions of the actors, he said.

"And of course, thirdly, what are the guarantees that what you're doing will definitely, or the will bring about the peace we are talking about?" said Kabila.

When asked about what the future holds for him, the former Congolese president highlighted his intentions to serve the Congolese and Africans in general.

"Only God knows, our intentions are to be very much available to serve our country, to serve people and serve the region also because Congo is an African country. Namibia is also an African country. Also, what we should be looking at is not just, you won't mind if I say our small countries, but a continent as a whole," he said.

"We are bigger, we are stronger, as a continent, as Africans, as opposed to just being Congolese, or Namibians, and this and that. So, we still have a bit of energy to continue to serve because of that cause."

Last month, Kabila said any attempt to find a solution to DR Congo crisis that ignores its root causes will not bring lasting peace and South Africa should stop sending troops to support President Felix Tshisekedi's "tyrannical regime." In an op-ed published by the Sunday Times, a South African publication, Kabila said, "If the crisis and its root causes are not properly addressed, efforts to end it will be in vain."

He challenged Tshisekedi who has vowed to pursue military end to the conflict with AFC/M23 rebels, to view the crisis as "political, social, moral and ethical."

"To restore peace and stability in eastern regions of [DR Congo], it is important to resolve the issue of national and foreign armed groups present on Congolese soil."

"Contrary to what authorities in Kinshasa wish everybody to believe, the crisis is not limited to either the unconsidered actions of M23 - misleadingly presented as a group of anarchists, proxies of a foreign state without legitimate demands of their own - or to disagreements between two neighbouring countries, DRC and Rwanda."

Villages inhabited by unarmed Banyamulenge civilians are targeted and destroyed by the drones, Sukhoi fighter jets, and mortars of the DR Congo army coalition in South Kivu Province, Bertrand Bisimwa, the AFC/M23 rebellion's deputy coordinator, said Tuesday, March 4, barely a week after AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka indicated that Kinshasa continued massacring civilians in Minembwe, Uvira, and surrounding areas, using attack drones guided by MONUSCO intelligence.

The Banyamulenge community has, in the past, petitioned the international community to intervene and stop brutal killings targeting them in Minembwe in South Kivu Province, to no avail.

The war between the Congolese government army coalition that includes FDLR, over 10,000 Burundian troops, 1,600 European mercenaries, and South Africa-led SADC forces, against M23 rebels started in 2021. M23 is now part of a larger rebel coalition, Alliance fleuve Congo (AFC), created in December 2023.

Since January, the rebels advanced across North and South Kivu provinces, liberating swathes of territory, after repulsing a vast Congolese army coalition that included hundreds of European mercenaries, FDLR, Wazalendo, Burundian armed forces, South African-led SADC forces, as well as UN peacekeepers.

Following heavy fighting triggered by constant violations by the Congolese army coalition, of an earlier set ceasefire, on January 27, the rebels captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, and quickly moved to secure and stabilise the situation and restore order there.

As the security situation in South Kivu deteriorated amid reports of violence, looting, and abuses propagated by the Congolese army coalition, the rebels moved again. They quickly captured the strategic airport of Kavumu, before moving south to capture the regional capital, Bukavu, on February 15.

Before then, people were urging them to quickly move in, and secure the entire city. People in rebel-controlled areas in North and South Kivu provinces are relieved that the Congolese army coalition is not disturbing their peace.

But insecurity and violence in the Hauts-Plateaux of South Kivu, particularly Minembwe and surrounding areas, the homeland of the Banyamulenge, continues.