Ghana: Gbese Traditional Council Honours U.S. Ambassador

5 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, was yesterday honoured by the Gbese Traditional Council at a colourful ceremony at the palace of the Gbese Mantse, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II.

The honour was in recognition of her role in ensuring peace in the country as a whole and Accra in particular before, during and after the 2024 general election.

"His Royal Majesty, the King of Gbese and the Adonteng of the Ga State, Nii Ayi Bonte II, graciously compliments and wishes to recognise the invaluable role you played to uphold the peace of the Ga State and for that matter Ghana during the December 7, 2024 elections in Ghana.

Your immense role in supporting the peace council, civic education, conflict prevention initiatives as well as strengthening the capacity of the peace architecture established by members of the diplomatic community cannot be overemphasised.

To this end, His Royal Majesty Nii Ayi Bonte II and the entire Ga State recognised your exemplary contribution to peaceful election and appreciate you sincerely.

In the spirit of friendship, we hail your contribution, please accept his Royal Majesty's blessings and esteem of the highest honour," the citation in her honour read.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of the Gbese Traditional Council, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II, stated that not only was the presence of Mrs Palmer to the palace "historic" but also demonstrated the true bond of friendship between the US and the Gbese Traditional Area.

He said even though the 2024 elections was characterised by tension which also created fear and panic, it took the diplomatic work of Mrs Palmer to ensure peace across the country.

Nii Ayi Bonte stressed it was for this reason that the traditional council had elected to confer the honour on her.

"The 2024 national elections was characterised by tension, which created fear and panic in Ghana. Thankfully, to the diplomatic work of H.E, we had a peaceful elections for which reason our beloved country is not torn apart," he emphasised.

In addition, he said the traditional council was keen in promting cultural tourism and business investment to advance the course of the Gbese, and the country as a whole.

"In September 2024, the Gbese Mantse and team attended the CEO Summit in Virginia USA to drive home investment opportunities. We are confident that some of the businesses we interacted with will follow up to come see the business opportunities available in Ghana," he concluded.

Mrs Palmer, who could not hide her excitement over the honour, expressed her gratitude to the council and Nii Ayi Bonte in particular for the recognition.

She noted that Ghana and the US has stronger relations in terms of their democratic tenets and despite the challenges both countries were face with, they believed elections must not degenerate.

Mrs Palmer said her outfit would continue to strengthen ties with the Gbese Traditional Area to see how cultural tourism could be harnessed for socio-economic development, stressing that a lot of Americans do visit Ghana because of their ties.

