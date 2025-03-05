Nigeria: Jigawa Assembly Repeals 'Ineffective Hisbah Law'

5 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The lawmakers said the 2004 law was ineffective in providing legal backing for the Hisbah operation.

The Jigawa State House of Assembly repealed the state's Hisbah Advisory Committee (Establishment) law, 2004 and passed a new law to replace it -- the Hisbah Board Bill, 2025.

The lawmakers said the 2004 law was ineffective in providing legal backing for the Hisbah operation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Haruna Aliyu, at Tuesday's plenary, said the introduction of the new bill with a total of 30 sections provides for the establishment of the Board as a corporate legal entity as well as its administrative structure and jurisdictions.

"It provides legal backing for effective operation, necessary funding, and additional resources to complement its activities and discharge its functions smoothly," the speaker stated.

The House Committee on Religious Affairs' chairperson, Abdu Muku, said the new bill, which is now awaiting Governor Umar Namadi's assent, empowers the governor to appoint a commander-general who shall be the Chief Executive of Mr Board and overall commander of the Corps.

"With the advent of the bill, a competent Board will be fully established along with adequate and qualified manpower to champion the revival of Hisbah and ensure its functionality and effective and efficient operation in the state.

"The bill, when passed into law and enforced, will maximize neighbourhood surveillance, assist in crime detection and prevention, restore moral values, ensure peaceful coexistence, enhance religious tolerance, and uphold Islamic moral principles within the society," Mr Muku said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.