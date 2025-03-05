Liberia: GOL, EU Sign U.S.$21m Grant for Spotlight Initiative, Support Measure

The Government of Liberia and the European Union (EU) have signed two significant financing agreements aimed at enhancing national development coordination and strengthening civil society organizations.

The agreements, valued at a combined total of US$21 million grant, were formalized during a high-level ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning in Monrovia.

The signing event, which took place in the 2nd-floor conference room of the Ministry, brought together top government officials, EU representatives, members of the United Nations system, and the diplomatic corps.

Among the key programs under these agreements are the Support Measures of the EU's Annual Action Plan 2024 and the Spotlight Initiative - both aimed at fostering good governance, improving social welfare, and promoting gender equality in Liberia.

The Support Measures program, valued at US$7.3 million, consists of two main components: enhancing national aid coordination and building the capacity of civil society organizations (CSOs). The first component, the Cooperation Facility, is designed to improve Liberia's capacity to manage and coordinate development aid effectively, ensuring that the partnership between the EU and the Liberian government delivers maximum impact.

The second component focuses on capacity building and civil society engagement. This aspect of the agreement aims to empower CSOs and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to reinforce social cohesion, governance oversight, and public discourse. By channeling funds directly to these organizations, the EU hopes to strengthen public accountability and promote transparency.

The second agreement signed is the Spotlight Initiative, valued at approximately US$13.6 million.

This global program, launched by the EU in collaboration with the United Nations, focuses on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls. In Liberia, the initiative will provide vital resources to ensure that survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful practices have access to quality essential services and justice.

The program will be implemented by UN Women, UNFPA and UNDP in eight counties-Bong, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Maryland, Montserrado and Nimba-with some intervention around legislations, institutions capacity, coordination of services, accountability and data management to be rolled out at national level.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, expressed profound gratitude to the EU for its unwavering support to Liberia.

"The government is not only concerned about its employees but about all Liberians--especially those working with CSOs who have been affected by economic challenges," he added. "This partnership with the EU ensures we leave no one behind."

He highlighted the long-standing relationship between the EU and Liberia, noting that the signing of these agreements represents a continued commitment to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

"This is a great day for us because we are in interesting times," Ngafuan stated. "The EU's commitment is not just to the government but to the people of Liberia--especially those who have been left behind. This funding will empower civil society organizations (CSOs), enhance public discourse, and ensure that women and girls who experience violence or harmful practices have access to quality essential services and justice."

Ngafuan emphasized the importance of the "Leave No One Behind" principle embedded in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He acknowledged the challenges Liberia faces but expressed optimism that with the continued support of international partners like the EU, the country would overcome its current economic difficulties.

"People may ask why we are prioritizing services for women and girls who have experienced violence," he remarked. "But for those who have sisters or daughters who have suffered such injustices, today is a day of hope. This funding will ensure that even the most marginalized Liberians are protected and supported."

In his remarks, Minister Ngafuan also addressed Liberia's ongoing economic challenges and highlighted the government's commitment to increasing domestic revenue generation.

He revealed that in 2024, Liberia raised nearly US$700 million in domestic resources--the highest amount recorded since the establishment of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

"We are working to do more for ourselves," Ngafuan asserted. "One key measure we are implementing is the transition from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to a Value-Added Tax (VAT) system by 2026. This move will significantly enhance our ability to mobilize domestic resources and reduce our reliance on external aid."

He further revealed that the EU's support will contribute to strengthening the LRA's capacity to increase revenue collection, thereby enabling the government to sustain essential public services and development programs.

Beyond economic and social support, the EU also committed to providing funding to monitor Liberia's electoral processes, particularly the upcoming Nimba County elections. Ngafuan emphasized the importance of maintaining electoral confidence in Liberia, citing the country's peaceful democratic transitions as a model of stability in West Africa.

"Election confidence is key to our democracy," he said. "The fact that the Liberian people continue to trust the ballot over the bullet is a testament to how far we have come. The EU's support in this area will ensure that our electoral processes remain transparent and credible."

Minister Ngafuan expressed optimism that, despite the current economic headwinds, Liberia would emerge stronger through domestic efforts and international collaboration.

"This too shall pass," he assured. "Liberia has faced and overcome major crises before--whether it was the Ebola epidemic, the COVID-19 pandemic, or global economic shocks. With the support of our partners, we will continue to uphold the principle of leaving no one behind and work toward a brighter future for all Liberians."

Speaking on behalf of the European Union, Erica Gerretsen, the Director for Human Development, Migration, Governance, and Peace at the European Commission, underscored the EU's commitment to fostering accountability and good governance in Liberia.

"We are proud to stand with Liberia in advancing sustainable development and social inclusion," Gerretsen stated. "The two programs we are signing today will enhance aid coordination and empower civil society organizations to hold the government accountable. Our goal is to ensure that EU resources are used transparently and effectively to benefit the Liberian people."

She emphasized that the EU's annual support to Liberia averages US$100 million, reflecting the bloc's dedication to promoting peace, democracy, and human rights.

Gerretsen also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of EU member states, including Ireland, Sweden, France, and Germany, in advancing Liberia's development agenda.

For her part, Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, underscored the Liberian government's dedication to advancing gender equality and tackling the root causes of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). She outlined the scope of Spotlight Initiative 2.0, which will expand its reach to new counties while strengthening existing programs.

"This agreement reflects the EU's firm commitment to partnering with the Government of Liberia to reduce SGBV and achieve gender equality," Minister Horace-Kollie remarked. "The program aligns with our National Development Plan and is a major step toward inclusive development that empowers women and girls."

Citing alarming statistics, Horace-Kollie revealed that "81% of all SGBV cases in Liberia involve sexual violence, with 88% of survivors being girls." She also noted the prevalence of harmful traditional practices such as child marriage and FGM.

Horace-Kollie praised the multi-sectoral approach taken during the project's design phase, which involved consultations with key government ministries, local authorities, and grassroots organizations.

"We are committed to improving coordination with all actors--government, civil society, and the private sector--to ensure sustainable progress toward gender equality," she said. "SGBV is rooted in unequal power relations, and addressing it requires a comprehensive strategy that challenges harmful gender norms."

Horace-Kollie emphasized the importance of ongoing stakeholder engagement throughout the implementation process.

"The Ministry of Gender remains dedicated to coordinating this initiative from start to finish," she asserted. "The success of this program depends on continuous collaboration. As we begin this journey together, let us remain united in our mission to create lasting change for Liberian women and girls."