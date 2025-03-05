Liberian Journalist Joins Global Media Exchange in Beijing

The China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC), in collaboration with the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA), has officially launched a four-month media exchange and capacity-building program, bringing together 55 journalists from across Africa and other regions including Liberia.

The program, which commenced on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Beijing, aims to deepen participants' understanding of China's socio-economic development, governance, and international diplomacy. It also seeks to foster greater collaboration between China and the global media community while offering journalists firsthand exposure to the nation's political and cultural landscape.

According to the organizers, the initiative is designed to provide journalists--particularly those from developing countries--with an immersive learning experience through lectures, field visits, and media internships. This year's cohort was selected from a competitive pool of 120 applicants representing over 100 countries and six regional press centers.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, CIPCC Director Yu Lei expressed enthusiasm for the program's growth and its role in strengthening global media ties. He emphasized that the initiative reflects China's commitment to fostering mutual understanding through journalism.

"For and on behalf of the CIPCC, I would like to welcome you to the People's Republic of China," Yu Lei said. "This program is about fostering mutual understanding between China and the international community. We believe that through this exchange, journalists can provide accurate and balanced stories about China's development while enhancing media cooperation."

He encouraged the participants to respect China's laws and regulations while embracing the opportunity to explore the country's transformation.

"I trust that you are already enjoying your stay. However, I urge you to abide by China's rules and regulations. As you participate in this program, I encourage you to observe, learn, and share your insights with your audiences back home," he added.

Yu Lei also noted that the program will provide exclusive access to China's two major political gatherings--the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). These sessions, which begin on March 4, 2025, offer participants a rare opportunity to witness the workings of China's legislative system.

Throughout the four-month engagement, journalists will undergo specialized training covering a wide range of topics, including China's diplomacy, science and technology, economic reforms, and media practices. The program also includes field visits to key provinces, interactions with government departments, and collaborative internships with major Chinese media outlets.

In addition, participants will engage in symposiums with Chinese think tanks, government agencies, and leading enterprises to gain insights into the country's domestic and foreign policy strategies.

Among the distinguished participants is Lincoln G. Peters, a Diplomatic and Legislative Reporter for The New Dawn newspaper in Liberia. Peters, who has been covering China-related developments for over seven years, described his selection as a career milestone and a significant opportunity to strengthen Liberia-China media relations.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to the People's Republic of China, particularly its Embassy in Liberia, headed by H.E. Ambassador Yin Chengwu, for this incredible opportunity and support," Peters said.

He also expressed gratitude to his editorial leadership for supporting his participation in the international program.

"I am deeply thankful to The New Dawn newspaper's Managing Editor, Othello B. Garblah, and News Editor Jonathan Brown for trusting me with this opportunity. I view this as a platform to further deepen Liberia-China relations through accurate storytelling and to represent Liberia on the global media stage," Peters remarked.

He emphasized his commitment to using the experience to share untold stories about China's development and foster a more balanced narrative.

"I take this very seriously, and I intend to become an ambassador of China by telling untold stories. This program is not just about professional growth but also about building bridges between our nations," he added.

The CIPCC program, established over a decade ago, has evolved into a globally recognized initiative promoting media cooperation and cross-cultural exchange. It reflects China's broader strategy of fostering diplomatic ties through people-to-people exchanges and enhancing international understanding of its development model.

As the program progresses through its July 11, 2025, conclusion, participants are expected to produce in-depth reports, documentaries, and multimedia stories capturing their observations and experiences.

Director Yu Lei reaffirmed the program's commitment to supporting journalists in their professional journeys while promoting an open dialogue between China and the world.

"We are proud to host such a distinguished group of media professionals. This exchange will not only provide you with firsthand knowledge of China but also serve as a platform for long-term collaboration between our nations," he concluded.