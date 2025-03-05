Ghana: I Will Work With MMDCDs Towards Dev't - N/Regional Minister

5 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yahaya Nuhu Nadaa, Tamale

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Nburidiba, on Monday pledged to work with government officials at the local level to ensure the development of the area.

He assured the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors (MMDCDs) of his support to drive the region on the path of peace and development.

The minister made the call when he met with the MMDCDs on Monday, to get more information about the progress of the region.

Mr Nburidiba said he was committed to the implementation of government policies and programmes to bring the desires development to the region.

"As minister of the region, I will supervise the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to work efficiently to bring peace towards development," he stated.

The minister noted also mentioned that MMDCDs play a crucial role in facilitating a collaborative effort to maintain peace and security for progress.

"The engagement has given me first-hand information to work closely with you to set targets and strategies to develop and address the security and development concerns of the region," Mr Nburidiba assured.

The minister appealed to the MMDCDs not to undermine any security issue in their respective areas, and urged them to collaborate with stakeholders to effectively monitor security situations in order to prevent potential threats.

The Dean of the MMDCDs in the region, Mr Mohammed Rufai, on behalf of his colleagues thanked the ministers for his readiness to work with them towards sustaining peace and development in the region.

He assured the minister of their full support and commitment to working with him towards fostering unity and good working relationship to achieve the dreams of the region.

