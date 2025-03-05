Nigeria: Fubara Denies Receipt of Amaewhule's Letter of 48-Hour Ultimatum

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has denied receiving any letter from the Martin Amaewhule-led state House of Assembly which gave him 48 hours ultimatum to present the 2025 budget before the House.

As the ultimatum expires on Wednesday, March 5, the state government through the office of secretary to the state government, SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo in another letter to the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, said "as at the close of work on Tuesday 4th March, 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter.

"Neither the office of the Governor, nor the Deputy Governor's office, nor the office of the Accountant-General of the State has received the said letter".

Danagogo reminded that Governor Fubara had in a State Broadcast on Sunday 2nd March, 2025, stated clearly that notwithstanding his personal opinion on the Supreme Court Judgments, he will, as a law-abiding Nigerian, obey and implement their decisions in accordance with the rule of law and the best interest of the people of Rivers State.

"We have since been in contact with our lawyers who are still awaiting the certified true copy of the judgments of the Supreme Court, and hereby reassure you and all the good people of Rivers State that as soon as His Excellency receives the judgments, he will strive to implement same timeously in the best interest of our people", he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, a prominent Niger Delta leader and traditional ruler, Asari Dokubo, has issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the 27 lawmakers in Rivers State, urging them to abandon any plans to impeach Governor Fubara.

Dokubo, who is the Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, made his position clear during a live broadcast on Facebook. He cautioned that any move to remove Fubara from office could destabilize the state and lead to political unrest.

The former warlord's warning comes as political tension in Rivers state continues to heighten following the Supreme Court ruling that recognized the legitimacy of the 27 lawmakers who had defected from the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

These lawmakers, who are loyal to Wike, were reinstated, shifting the balance of power in the state's legislative arm.

As the 48 hour ultimatum expires midnight on Wednesday, Rivers people are on the edge as to what happens next.