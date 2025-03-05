Nigeria: Southern Kaduna to Submit Proposal for Creation of Gurara State

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has increased its consultation and lobbying efforts for the creation of Gurara State following the House of Representatives' decision to reopen submissions for state creation proposals.

With the fresh window provided by the House Committee on Constitution Review, SOKAPU said it is working to refine its proposal to meet constitutional requirements.

To this end, the union has set up a high-powered committee led by Barrister Mark Jacob to drive engagement with key stakeholders at both the state and national levels.

Speaking at a press conference, SOKAPU President Solomon Tabara disclosed that the committee has secured endorsements from lawmakers and other influential figures.

He also dismissed speculations that Governor Uba Sani is against the creation of Gurara State, citing documentary evidence of his support for a similar proposal--New Kaduna State.

"The notion that the governor is not in support of Gurara State is misleading. Available facts indicate otherwise. We urge our people to remain united and not allow misinformation to create division," Tabai stated.

He disclosed that the proposed Gurara State comprises 12 local government areas, boasts a landmass larger than several existing states, and is rich in agricultural and mineral resources, reinforcing its viability as a standalone entity.

He said with the House of Reps reopening the process, SOKAPU is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the proposal meets all necessary criteria.

"As the constitutional review process unfolds, the group remains optimistic that their long-standing aspiration will soon become a reality, he said.