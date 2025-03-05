Gambia: Saikou Barrow Joins Gambia Local Based Team Training

Defender Saikou Barrow yesterday joined The Gambia local based team training session at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum.

Barrow was substituted in the first half of The Gambia's goalless draw against Gabon in their first-leg tie of their 2025 Total Energies CHAN qualifier played at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal last Friday after sustaining a minor injury.

He will fight hard during training sessions to secure his place in the starting eleven.

Meanwhile, defender Saikou Barrow joined TMT FC in 2024 following his astonishing performance for Gunjur United in the country's Second Tier last season.

Barrow played for Teungueth FC in the Senegalese Premier League in 2022 before joining Gunjur United in 2023.

