Nigeria: My Parents Named Me Matthew but I Don't Fancy It - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said he has since dropped Matthew from his name because he did not fancy it.

This is just as he called for decolonisation of names as part of moves to break out from the shackles of slavery, slave trade and colonialism by Africans.

He said there is a need for Africa to free itself from the shackles in order to make progress politically and economically.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a public lecture and book presentation to mark his 88th birthday.

The books are titled "Lest we forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation and Reparation" and "Nigeria: Past and the Future."

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, his running-mate, Yusuf Datti - Ahmed, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Ogun Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako - Oyedele and the business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebutu, graced the occasion.

Former Governors, Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Sule Lamido (Jigawa) and Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, traditional rulers and other top politicians were on ground to honour the former president.

In his remarks, Obasanjo maintained that Africa must free itself from the effect of colonialism for the continent to attain its desired growth and development.

"The (guest) lecturer made us to realise that part of our problem is what I may call the residue of slavery, slave trade, and colonialism. And until we can break ourselves completely out of it, we will not be able to make much progress as we should," Obasanjo said.

The former President noted that Africa is still battling the effects of colonialism and slave trade, spanning about two centuries.

Quoting some speakers at the event, the Ota - Farmer also pushed for what he called decolonisation of names, hinting that he no longer fancy his name, Matthew.

Obasanjo jokingly referenced comments of the African Development Bank President, Dr Akin Adesina, in a recorded speech, where he called the former president Matthew.

He told the gathering that he would stick to his native names - Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Obasanjo - but Adesina is free to retain Matthew on his part.

Obasanjo wondered why his late parents named him Matthew, a tax collector, and not names like Peter, Samuel, John and Moses, which he described as "beautiful names."

He said "And that brings me to Akin Adesina, who wants to continue to rename me Matthew. I have no problem with his evangelical mission. Matthew was a disciple of Jesus Christ, but he was a tax collector.

"We have Peter, who was a disciple, even though he denied Jesus but he was forgiven, and he became the rock. We have John. But for me, the name Mathew I don't fancy it. And I said it was my father and my mother... I don't know why they decided on Mathew. They didn't name me Peter, John, Samuel, Moses. Those are beautiful names. Not even Joseph.

"So, Akin Adesina can keep his Matthew, I will keep my Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo."

Speaking further on his second book on Nigeria's past and future, Obasanjo described himself as an incurable optimistist, saying Nigeria would become a great country in his lifetime.

"On 'Nigeria past and future', it is for us to see where we have all gone wrong without any exception as a group. And then, is there a way out and if there is a way out, what's the way out? If we know the way out, how do we get there? And what should we do?

"But for me, I am an incurable optimistist about Nigeria. Yes, the situation is bad , no doubt. But I believe that in my lifetime, we will have Nigeria that will be all proud of."

In a lecture entitled "Echoes of the past, visions of the future: reflections on slavery and colonisation and Nigeria's journey towards a promising future", Professor Eghosa Osaghae emphasized the need for Nigeria to reimagine its history, culture, and identity, free from the lingering effects of colonialism.

Osaghae who is the Director -General, Nigerian Institute for International Affairs, also highlighted the importance of promoting indigenous knowledge systems, languages, and cultural practices, and called for a new era of African-led development, driven by the continent's own unique values, perspectives, and priorities.