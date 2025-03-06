Nigeria: Gas Cooker Ignites Fire, Razes Building in Kwara

An unattended gas cooker on Wednesday ignited fire in Oke-Apomu area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, destroying seven (7) rooms in a 20-room building.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident which occurred around 2pm, engulfed a storey building at Alfa Koro compound, Oke- Apomu and razed seven rooms before the arrival of the firefighters.

Spokesperson of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle who confirmed the incident, said the inferno was caused by an unattended gas cooker.

Adekunle said, "On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 13:53 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at No. 90 Koro Compound, Oke-Apomu, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The fire crew responded swiftly and arrived to find several rooms engulfed in flames. The firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire and out of 20 rooms in the storey building, 13 were successfully saved, while seven were affected by the inferno.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an unattended gas cooker," Adekunle said.

He quoted the Director of the State Fire Service, Prince Falade John urging the public to prioritise fire safety at all times to prevent such incidents.