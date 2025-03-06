Nigeria: Gas Cooker Ignites Fire, Razes Building in Kwara

5 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

An unattended gas cooker on Wednesday ignited fire in Oke-Apomu area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, destroying seven (7) rooms in a 20-room building.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident which occurred around 2pm, engulfed a storey building at Alfa Koro compound, Oke- Apomu and razed seven rooms before the arrival of the firefighters.

Spokesperson of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle who confirmed the incident, said the inferno was caused by an unattended gas cooker.

Adekunle said, "On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 13:53 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at No. 90 Koro Compound, Oke-Apomu, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The fire crew responded swiftly and arrived to find several rooms engulfed in flames. The firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire and out of 20 rooms in the storey building, 13 were successfully saved, while seven were affected by the inferno.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an unattended gas cooker," Adekunle said.

He quoted the Director of the State Fire Service, Prince Falade John urging the public to prioritise fire safety at all times to prevent such incidents.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.