Lesotho: Minister of Natural Resources' Site Visit Reaffirms Government's Commitment to the Lesotho Highlands Water Project

MOKHOTLONG - The Minister of Natural Resources, Hon Mohlomi Moleko, undertook a comprehensive oversight visit to key sites of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) last week, reinforcing the Government of Lesotho's commitment to the project's successful implementation and long-term sustainability.

Accompanied by senior officials, including the LHDA Chief Executive, the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission's (LHWC) Chief Delegates for both Lesotho and South Africa, and the LHDA Board Chairman, the Minister's tour covered various components of the project, including infrastructure development, livelihoods restoration, and socio-economic benefits for local communities.

The visit commenced at the 'Muela Hydropower Station, where the Minister inspected ongoing maintenance works on the LHWP tunnels.

He later traveled to Lekhalo-La-Lithunya in Mokhotlong, where the delegation participated in a ReNoka workshop for herders, an initiative aimed at promoting wetland conservation and sustainable rangeland management.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister emphasized the importance of environmental stewardship in preserving Lesotho's natural water sources.

He emphasized on the critical role that herders have, working together with local community leadership, district leadership and law enforcement, to safeguard wetlands and responsible grazing practices.

Speaking at a session held with LHDA and LHWC leadership during the tour, the Minister stated that, "The success of the LHWP is not just measured by the infrastructure we build but also by how we safeguard the natural environment and uplift communities."

"Our commitment remains firm in ensuring that all aspects of the project--economic, social, and environmental--are balanced for sustainable development."

At Polihali, the delegation visited the Senqu Bridge, a critical component of Phase II of the LHWP, which has now surpassed 75% completion and is set to be finished later this year. Additional site visits included the Polihali Transfer Tunnel, the Polihali Dam, and the upgraded Katse Lodge and Caravan Park, which form part of the project's broader infrastructure enhancements.

Throughout the tour, extensive discussions took place on livelihoods initiatives, community participation, and economic benefits derived from the project. LHDA Chief Executive, Mr Tente Tente, highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that government support is instrumental in driving the project's success.

"This visit reaffirms the strong partnership between the government and the LHDA in delivering this landmark project," said the Chief Executive. "The Minister's engagement with stakeholders and his keen interest in the progress of both infrastructure and social impact components reflect the commitment to ensuring that the LHWP continues to deliver benefits for Lesotho and beyond.

Since past visits and engagements, the Minister has been able to unlock some of our project challenges and we are grateful to have his continued support."

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project remains a cornerstone of regional water security and economic development.

As Phase II progresses, the LHDA, alongside its partners, continues to work towards delivering an efficient and equitable project that benefits both Lesotho and South Africa.