Nigeria: Governor Lawal Inspects Ongoing Zamfara International Airport Project, Others

press release

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work at the ongoing construction of the Zamfara International Airport.

On Wednesday, the governor toured and evaluated the construction progress of the Zamfara airport, road projects, the state secretariat, and the renovations at several schools in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the on-site inspection began on Tuesday at General Hospital Gusau, which is undergoing a complete renovation and equipment upgrade.

The statement added that the inspection is part of Governor Lawal's approach to ensuring top quality of works and timely delivery of projects across the state.

"On Tuesday, Governor Dauda Lawal commenced an inspection to evaluate the many ongoing projects initiated by his administration.

"The inspection began with General Hospital Gusau, one of the General Hospitals renovated, rehabilitated, and equipped across the 14 local government areas of the state."

While inspecting the Zamfara International Airport project, Governor Lawal said his administration was constructing not just an ordinary airport but a modern facility that stands out by all standards.

"The governor expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, which includes the runway and terminal building.

"Governor Lawal also inspected the ongoing Rawayya township road and the construction of Old Market Road to Nasiha Chemist junction.

"Other ongoing projects inspected by Governor Lawal include the renovation of the second component of the JB Yakubu State Secretariat, the Zamfara College of Arts and Sciences (ZACAS), and the Government Science Secondary School."