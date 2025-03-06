Nigeria: Govt Approves N10.3bn Products Procurement to Enhance Health Services

Health minister said the procurement of the products ia aimed at improving accessible and affordable healthcare services for Nigerians.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a contract worth N10.3 billion for various medical products aimed at improving accessible and affordable healthcare services for Nigerians.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the fourth FEC meeting of the year, held on Wednesday.

"The first category is N997 million for the contract to procure third line antiretroviral drugs for those who are HIV infected.

"I believe you will understand the importance of this, given the changes in global health financing and moving towards domestic financing to allow Nigerians to continue the treatment they require," he said.

According to the minister, the second category is the procurement of locally manufactured diagnostic kits for diabetes.

"Diabetes is a major issue in our country. It's among the fastest growing segment. We have lots of our population suffering from diabetes, and some are not even aware they have diabetes," he said.

In addition, the minister said a private company based in Lagos had been commissioned to manufacture diagnostic test kits.

"So, the government is procuring the diagnostic kits for blood glucose monitoring system that is manufactured here in Nigeria.

"This is bringing to life the effort to unlock the healthcare value chain by encouraging local manufacturers.

"The federal government is procuring N2 billion worth of those diagnostic kits.

"Out of this total amount, there will also be in addition, points of glucose monitoring, such that anybody who has diabetes will know where to monitor over time," he said.

Mr Pate also said the President Bola Tinubu had previously indicated the need to have a medical relief programme to lower the costs of medical commodities.

In line with this, he said N4.5 billion would be used to procure antibiotics, anti hypertensive and anti diabetic medications, beyond the test kits, which would be distributed to help lower costs.

He added that the test kits were manufactured in Nigeria as part of efforts to patronise local manufacturers.

The minister stated that the second approval was N2.1 billion for the procurement of a mobile X-ray machine, the rehabilitation, and equipping of a 64-slice CT scan at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Mr Pate esplained that the hospital's diagnostic and clinical care services would be of the highest quality, making it a referral centre not only for the state but also for the wider region.

(NAN)