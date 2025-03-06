Nigeria: DStv/Gotv - FCCPC Sues Multichoice Over Alleged Violation of Regulatory Directives, Others

·Mulls sanctions, penalties to ensure compliance, accountability

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday disclosed that it has formally instituted legal proceedings against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe.

The commission accused the defendants of violating regulatory directives, obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed violations of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

FCCPC had on February 27, 2025, directed MultiChoice to maintain its current pricing structure for DStv and GOtv pending the conclusion of an examination of its proposed price hike.

In a statement, FCCPC Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, however, stated that despite the directive, the pay Tv company proceeded with its price increase on March 1, 2025, in clear defiance of the commission's directive.

Ijagwu said, "Following this blatant disregard for regulatory oversight, the FCCPC has filed charges against MultiChoice Nigeria and John Ugbe at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, on three counts of offences under the FCCPA 2018, specifically for willfully obstructing the commission's inquiry by implementing a price hike contrary to directives (Section 33(4)), impeding the ongoing investigation by ignoring instructions to suspend the hike (Section 110).

"And attempting to mislead the commission by proceeding with the increase without objection (Section 159(2), punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b)).

"The commission views MultiChoice's actions as a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded under the law."

The commission stressed that by disregarding its directive and implementing the price hike before appearing before the commission's investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, MultiChoice had not only flouted regulatory processes but also demonstrated a pattern of conduct that undermines consumer rights and fair competition.

The consumer rights agency further noted that in addition to these legal actions, the FCCPC was reviewing further enforcement measures, including sanctions, penalties, and regulatory interventions, to ensure compliance and accountability.

"The FCCPC is committed to protecting Nigerian consumers from exploitative business practices and ensuring that dominant players in any sector adhere to fair market principles and legal compliance," the statement added.