Nigeria: Ibrahim Shekarau Speaks On Relationship With Kwankwaso, Says We're Not Enemies

6 March 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — A former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has dismissed notions of animosity between him and another former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, insisting that neither of them was responsible for past political disagreements.

In a viral video interview with an online media platform, Shekarau clarified that their political differences were shaped by circumstances beyond their control.

"Honestly, I believe that Kwankwaso and I have no issue sitting together under one roof. In everything that happened, neither he nor I was at fault," he said.

Reflecting on their time in different political parties, he recalled how Kwankwaso, as Kano's governor, joined other governors from Sokoto, Adamawa, Rivers and a few states in defecting from the PDP to the APC.

However, he noted that the APC interim leadership, comprising Bisi Akande, Muhammadu Buhari, and Bola Tinubu, failed to ensure fairness in party structuring.

"In Kano, the ANPP formed 80 per cent of the APC structure, yet because he was a sitting governor, they allocated him 60 per cent of the party leadership, which we questioned as an injustice," Shekarau explained.

Using an analogy, he likened the situation to disrespecting one's parents in their home, only to later demand a choice of rooms in a newly built house by others.

"It doesn't work like that. That's why we refused to be part of such injustice," he said.

He also cited a similar experience within the PDP, stressing that Kwankwaso was not to blame there either, as the party leadership made the decisions.

According to him, the same issue of injustice arose in the NNPP, where an agreed power-sharing formula was later disregarded.

"Even now, Kwankwaso and I still sit down and discuss issues. We have never said we won't unite under one umbrella. Everything is in God's hands. Twenty years ago, if someone had told you I would be governor, you would have sworn it was impossible--the same goes for him," Shekarau noted.

Emphasising divine destiny, he concluded that he, Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje were no different from any other Kano resident.

"There are many people ahead of us in all aspects of life, but God chose us," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.