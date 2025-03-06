Africa: Nigeria, Africa Must Break Shackles of Slavery, Colonialism - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigeria and Africa to break free from the lingering effects of slavery, the transatlantic slave trade, and colonialism to achieve meaningful political and economic progress.

Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a public lecture and book presentation held in celebration of his 88th birthday.

The event featured the unveiling of two books authored by him, "Lest We Forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation and Reparation" and "Nigeria: Past and the Future".

In his address, Obasanjo said Africa's continued struggle for growth is linked to the historical burdens of slavery and colonial rule.

"The guest lecturer made us realise that part of our problem is what I may call the residue of slavery, slave trade and colonialism. Until we can completely break free from it, we will not be able to make the progress we should," he said.

The former president stressed that despite slavery and colonialism ending centuries ago, their effects are still deeply felt across the continent.

Obasanjo also humorously reflected on the need for Africans to reclaim their indigenous identities, revealing that he no longer favours his baptismal name, Matthew.

Referring to a recorded speech by the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, in which he addressed him as Matthew, Obasanjo jokingly expressed his preference for his Yoruba name.

He declared that he would henceforth identify only with his native name-Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Obasanjo-while allowing Adesina to retain Matthew if he so wished.

Discussing his second book, 'Nigeria: Past and the Future', Obasanjo reaffirmed his belief that Nigeria has the potential to become a great nation.

"The book allows us to reflect on where we went wrong as a nation and explore how we can correct our course. The situation is bad, no doubt, but I am an incurable optimist. I believe that in my lifetime, we will see a Nigeria we can all be proud of," he said.

Delivering a lecture titled "Echoes of the Past, Visions of the Future: Reflections on Slavery, Colonization, and Nigeria's Journey Towards a Promising Future", Professor Eghosa Osaghae, the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs, emphasised the importance of rethinking Nigeria's history, culture and identity.

He advocated for the promotion of indigenous knowledge systems, languages and cultural practices, stressing that Africa's development should be driven by its values, perspectives and priorities rather than external influences.