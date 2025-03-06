Nigeria: Borno Seeks New Rice Varieties

The Borno State Government's Agricultural Transformation Committee (AgTC) delegation has visited the National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI) Badeggi, Niger State, to assess the new improved rice varieties that will boost production in the state.

The primary goal of the visit was to examine new varieties of rice seeds that could significantly enhance the productivity of farmers in the state.

The varieties in focus are FARO 68, FARO 69, FARO 70 and Gawal rice varieties either as foundation or certified seeds.

Mohammed Tukur Mohammed, the institute's Public Relations Officer told the Daily Trust that the team, which was led by Alhaji Gana Bama and Mallam Isa Audu Teli, was particularly interested in obtaining rice varieties that are well-suited to the state's unique ecological condition.

He said the Executive Director of NCRI, Dr Mohammed Ndagi Ishaq, who alongside Dr Danbaba Nahemiah, Assistant Director (Research) and Dr Muhammad Liman Muhammad, Rice Breeder, welcomed the delegation noting that the visit allowed for fruitful discussions on the potential for collaboration between NCRI and the Borno State Government in improving agricultural practices, especially in rice production, to support the state's food security and economic development.

Tukur said the institute's DG was delighted to discuss ways to support the state's ambitious agricultural goals by providing access to improved rice seed varieties, adding that with the initiative, Borno's farmers would be able to increase their yield and contribute to the overall growth of the state's agricultural sector.

He stated that as part of its continued commitment to agricultural innovation, NCRI is committed to creating and promoting high-yielding, disease-resistant and climate-resilient crop varieties. Through partnerships like this, NCRI continues to play an important role in advancing agricultural transformation across the country, he added.