Liberia: Tragedy Strikes in Ziah Town As Lawmaker's Pickup Claims Young Life

Grand Gedeh — Mohammed Beldeh, a young resident of Ziah Town, tragically lost his life after being struck by a pickup truck belonging to Grand Gedeh Electoral District #2 Representative, Marie Johnson. The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who woke up to the devastating news amid growing concerns over Johnson's controversial tenure.

The bereaved family has accused Representative Johnson of ritualistic involvement in their son's death, further intensifying public discontent. This tragedy adds to a series of controversies surrounding the lawmaker since her election.

Recently, Johnson was accused by district youth of accepting bribes to support the removal of House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa. In response, young activists from Grand Gedeh County have vowed to gather signatures to initiate impeachment proceedings against her.

Johnson was among 43 lawmakers who reportedly signed a six-count resolution advocating for Speaker Koffa's removal. Allegations suggest that each participating legislator was offered US$25,000, with an initial disbursement of US$15,000. These claims have fueled frustration among constituents, who accuse her and other legislators of prioritizing personal gain over public interest.

Additionally, Johnson has been accused of holding an American passport, raising further concerns among residents about her allegiance and commitment to the district.

A Ziah Town resident, speaking through tears, expressed concerns over the poor condition of the vehicle involved in Beldeh's death. The pickup was reportedly transporting materials for renovations at Representative Johnson's residence in Ziah Town when the fatal accident occurred.

"We are deeply worried about the rising number of negative incidents in our district since Madam Johnson took office under the controversial circumstances of the 2023 election. First, it was bribery allegations, and now, a young life has been lost. His family is in mourning, and we fear what might happen next," said Emmanuel Garsen.

Community members are urging Johnson to replace the unfit vehicle, fearing that further tragedies may occur if it remains in use.

Meanwhile, when contacted Representative Marie Johnson on the matter, she declined to speak, stating that she has reserved all comments.