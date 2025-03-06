West Africa: Ecowas Confronts Security, Economic, Political Challenges At 50th

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reinforced its commitment to tackling the pressing security, economic, and political challenges threatening the bloc's unity and progress.

This is even as leaders and policymakers are converging in Lagos from 3rd to 8th of March, 2025, for the First Extraordinary Session of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, where discussions are centered on these challenges and ways of tackling them.

The session comes at a critical time, with issues such as regional instability, economic integration hurdles, and the withdrawal of three member states--Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger--posing significant challenges to the organization's future.

In her opening address, speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima, acknowledged the achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades but stressed the need for urgent reforms to address growing threats to regional peace, economic stability, and political cohesion.

For instance, Ibrahima highlighted the recent exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger as a major setback but urged continued dialogue, emphasising that their departure should serve as a moment of reflection rather than division.

Explaining the reason behind their withdrawal, the speaker said, "I would like to address an issue of paramount importance to our region and shared future: the official withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS on January 29, 2025. While this decision poses a significant challenge to the regional integration process, it is crucial that we understand its root causes rather than simply viewing it as a setback. The political and security landscape in these countries has changed dramatically in recent years. Rising security threats, internal conflicts, and governance challenges have led their governments to reassess their strategic positions. Issues such as terrorism, political instability, governance reforms, and resource management have played a significant role in shaping this decision."

However, Ibrahima emphasised that the withdrawal of these three nations does not signify a rejection of the shared values that unite West Africans; instead, it should serve as an opportunity to reinforce dialogue and diplomacy while upholding the principles of solidarity and cooperation that define ECOWAS.

"In this regard, I welcome the decision taken on December 15, 2024, by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to grant a transition period from January 29 to July 29, 2025, allowing time for further dialogue and possible mediation. Let us use this period to pursue diplomatic solutions that prevent this departure from weakening our regional community. I make a solemn appeal to our brotherly nations--Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso--to continue engaging in bilateral and multilateral cooperation that will ultimately benefit our people and strengthen the bonds that unite us," she appealed.

Security concerns remain a dominant issue, with terrorism, political instability, and governance crises affecting several member states. While ECOWAS has made strides in peacekeeping and conflict resolution, the speaker admitted that much more needs to be done to guarantee lasting stability.

"Our continent is facing a sort of spiral of interlocking crises and conflicts which cannot leave Parliament indifferent to ECOWAS. The war situation in the Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and many other countries are existential challenges that call out to what remains of human wisdom and which call on what remains of our consciousness of good and evil. Parliament urges stakeholders to accept the way of peace and dialogue," she advised.

On the economic front, the speaker reiterated ECOWAS' commitment to regional integration, citing cross-border trade initiatives, infrastructure projects, and the push for a common Eco currency as key achievements. However, she acknowledged that progress has been slow and uneven, with trade barriers, inconsistent policies, and economic disparities between member states impeding growth.

Despite these challenges, the speaker expressed optimism about ECOWAS' ability to adapt, reform, and strengthen its institutions, while calling on leaders to embrace a vision of regional unity, peace, and shared prosperity, urging them to prioritise the interests of West African citizens above political divisions.

Ibrahima, therefore emphasized the significance of the gathering, which was convened under Article 27/2 of the Supplementary Act on the Strengthening of the Prerogatives of the ECOWAS Parliament.

This provision grants the Parliament the authority to hold extraordinary sessions outside its official seat. The session is primarily focused on reviewing and adopting key legislative documents, including the report from the Lomé session, proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the 6th Legislature, and the Parliament's 2025 programme of activities, which comprises approximately sixty initiatives grouped into four strategic programs.

Expressing optimism about the outcome of the deliberations, the speaker emphasised that the seminar's conclusions and the session's recommendations would equip ECOWAS with the necessary tools to strengthen regional cooperation, promote peace and stability, and advance integration efforts. She highlighted the Parliament's commitment to ensuring that West Africa continues to evolve into a zone of prosperity and solidarity.

The Speaker therefore called for the full engagement and collaboration of all Members of Parliament and staff, underscoring that their commitment is essential to the success of these initiatives and the long-term vision of ECOWAS.

In his keynote address, the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the historical significance of Lagos in ECOWAS' foundation, as the city where the Treaty of Lagos was signed in 1975.

He commended ECOWAS for its role in economic cooperation, peacekeeping, and governance reforms but stressed the urgent need for collective action to tackle pressing regional challenges, including security threats, economic development hurdles, and climate change.

He assured that Lagos remains ready to collaborate with ECOWAS member states to unlock the region's full potential.

Reflecting on ECOWAS' achievements over the past five decades, Sanwo-Olu called for a renewed determination to overcome current obstacles while seizing emerging opportunities. He outlined key priorities for the region's future, urging leaders to strengthen institutions, enhance economic integration, and promote peace and security by addressing the root causes of conflict through dialogue and reconciliation. He also stressed the need to empower youth through education, innovation, and job creation while adopting sustainable practices to combat climate change.

"These are not just tasks for governments or institutions; they are shared responsibilities," the governor noted, emphasizing that regional prosperity, peace, and inclusivity can only be achieved through cooperation and strategic partnerships.

As ECOWAS celebrates its golden jubilee, Sanwo-Olu urged member states to recommit to the ideals of regional integration and work towards a united and prosperous West Africa. He commended the ECOWAS Parliament for organising the session, calling it a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration to shape the region's future.