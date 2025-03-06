Nigeria: Federal Govt Achieves 6,003mw Power Generation Milestone

The federal government has announced the achievement of a new milestone in its power sector by achieving a peak electricity generation of 6,003 megawatts (MW).

This marks a notable increase in the country's power output, surpassing previous records and aligning with ongoing efforts to enhance electricity supply.

The Ministry of Power, which made this known, said the attainment marks a significant step forward in the nation's quest for sustainable and reliable electricity supply.

The Ministry noted that on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Nigeria achieved a record available power generation of 6,003 megawatts (MW), the highest in the nation's history.

This, it said, was followed by another landmark within the period, when the country recorded a peak generation evacuation of 5,801.84 MW and a daily maximum energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh).

Special adviser on Strategic Communication to the minister, Bolaji Tunji, noted that under the leadership of the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the sector has recorded unprecedented milestones in power generation, evacuation, and daily energy output, signalling a new era of progress and development.

"These achievements represent a significant leap forward in the sector's capacity to meet the growing energy demands in the country, ongoing reforms in the power sector and the avowed commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to ensure regular electricity supply in order to galvanise the nation's economy.

"We are thrilled to announce these historic milestones in Nigeria's power sector. The record available generation of 6,003 MW, the peak evacuation of 5,801.84 MW, and the daily maximum energy output of 128,370.75 MWh are testaments to the hard work, dedication, and strategic reforms being implemented under the leadership of the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu," said Tunji.

"These achievements are not just numbers; they represent a brighter future for Nigeria, where businesses can thrive, households can enjoy uninterrupted power supply, and the economy can grow sustainably.

We pray for the sustainability of these landmark records and look forward to further improvements on all parameters in the coming days."

Quoting the minister, Tunji said the recent milestones are the result of concerted efforts by the Federal Ministry of Power, in collaboration with key stakeholders in the sector, to address longstanding challenges and optimize the nation's power infrastructure. "These efforts include the rehabilitation and upgrading of transmission and distribution networks, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the introduction of policy reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and accountability". According to the statement, the Minister has been at the forefront of these initiatives, driving a comprehensive agenda to transform the sector and ensure that Nigeria achieves its full potential in power generation and distribution.

"His leadership has been instrumental in fostering collaboration between government agencies, private sector players, and international partners, creating an enabling environment for growth and innovation.

"One of the key factors contributing to the recent achievements is the tariff review which has ensured liquidity in the sector and created a more sustainable and investment-friendly environment for the power sector. By ensuring that tariffs reflect the true cost of power generation and distribution, the government is paving the way for increased private sector participation and the mobilization of much-needed capital for infrastructure development".

According to the minister, the regularisation of tariffs will play a critical role in unlocking the sector's full potential and driving further improvements in power generation and distribution.

"By the time the tariffs are fully regularized, we will be moving closer to 7,000 MW of available generation capacity. This will mark another significant milestone in our journey towards a stable, reliable, and efficient power sector that meets the needs of all Nigerians".

In celebrating these achievements, the Minister also called for continued support and collaboration from all stakeholders, including state governments, private sector players, and the general public, and emphasized the importance of collective efforts in sustaining the momentum and ensuring that the gains made in the sector are not only maintained but also built upon.

"We recognize that there is still much work to be done, and we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. The support and cooperation of all stakeholders are critical to sustaining these achievements and driving further progress in the sector. Together, we can build a power sector that serves as a catalyst for Nigeria's economic growth and development".

As the nation celebrates these historic achievements, the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has reiterated his commitment to delivering on the promises of the administration and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to stable and reliable electricity. "This is just the beginning. We are determined to build on these achievements and deliver a power sector that meets the aspirations of all Nigerians", he said.