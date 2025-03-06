Ghana: Rwandan Women Expand 'Walk With Me' Art Exhibition to Accra

Walk with Me', an art project focusing on mental health and the community featuring 10 contemporary women artists from/ based in Ghana kicked off in Accra on Wednesday, March 5, after a successful first edition in Rwanda in 2023.

The month long project, taking place at Alliance Française Accra till April 6,2025, aims at starting conversations around mental health, learning about it through art and creating a safe space for conversations.

Taking into consideration that the healing journey is not linear, 'Walk with Me' will be a walking exhibition and it will have group visits, conversations and workshops to be able to reach different people in Ghana.

This project will tackle all age groups but the emphasis is put on the youths because first, as the saying in Kinyarwanda "Urubyiruko ni u Rwanda rw'Ejo" the youths are the future and hope of a society; thus, their involvement in addressing mental health is essential and they can help in educating the public through dissemination of accurate information and dispelling myths around mental health in their communities in such a way that ensures that everyone is well informed.

This art project was curated by a Rwandan multidisciplinary artist and curator, Kakizi Jemima and Ghanian-Nigerian independent curator and creative producer, Assumpta Dickens. Svetlana Nicole Uwineza, a multidisciplinary creative is 'Walk with Me'-Ghana assistant curator and Impundu Arts representative to Ghana.

According to Kakizi, 'Walk with Me" was born after a six months of counseling classes, an experience that reshaped her understanding of the role community plays in healing. From then she knew that she wanted to create safe spaces where art could start conversations that lead to positive change.

"Reflecting on the impact of this project in Rwanda, I kept asking deeper questions and realized that so much remains unseen, unhealed because we don't fully understand our emotions and we often seek healing from afar when, in reality it can be found within our communities, cultures and shared experiences," Kakizi told The New Times.

"This realization pushed me to reimagine what mental health means in different societies, particularly within African contexts. From Rwanda to Ghana, I continue this journey of exploration, hoping this exhibition creates a space for connection, reflection and transformation that brings us closer to ourselves and to each other," she said.

'Walk with Me' Rwanda edition, was first held at L' Espace in January 2023, featuring 10 women artists who expressed their artworks through art installation, digital art, photography and paintings.

"It is an honour to co-curate 'Walk with Me' Ghana Edition, a project that deeply aligns with my commitment to expanding spaces for women in contemporary art while fostering a dialogue on mental health awareness through artistic expression," said Assumpta Dickens.

The 10 artists who are featured on 'Walk with Me' Ghana edition are Nana Adjoa Asiedu, Millicent Ako, Cecilia Lamptey Botchway, Fran, Whitney Chinonye Ernest, Samuella Graham, Nana Adwoa Frema Amoawabeng, Nana Ama Sackey, Mia Ghogho and Ngiminvielu Kuuire.

Established in 2022, Impundu Arts is a dynamic platform born in Rwanda, dedicated to celebrating, showcasing and recognizing the work of contemporary women artists in Africa.

To emphasize the rich cultural significance of the name "Impundu," which translates to a noisy way of celebration in Rwandan culture made by women; it symbolizes the joyous acknowledgment of women artists and their contributions to the art scene and the impact of their art in society.

The initiative has a mission is to empower women artists by providing them with a platform to showcase their work, promoting diversity and inclusion in the art scene and support their career growth.