Nigeria: Senator Natasha Resubmits Sexual Harassment Petition Against Akpabio

6 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has once again resubmitted a sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

This time, she submitted the petition on behalf of her constituents, led by Zubairu Yakubu.

Following the presentation, Senate President Akpabio inquired whether there were any legal impediments to accepting the petition.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan responded that there were none. At 12:38 PM, Akpabio instructed her to formally lay the petition before the Senate.

The petition was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, led by Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), with a directive to report back to the plenary within four weeks after legislative review.

This development follows a similar petition submitted by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan the previous day, which sparked controversy. The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North), had raised a point of order, citing Senate Standing Order 40.

He argued that the matter could not be entertained or referred to the Ethics Committee, as it was sub judice due to an ongoing court case involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President.

Monguno also contended that the petition could not be considered since Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had personally signed it.

As a result, the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed the petition, declaring it "dead on arrival."

This latest petition adds to the ongoing tensions between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio.

Just last Thursday, a heated confrontation erupted in the Senate chamber when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio. She arrived at the session to find her nameplate removed and her seat reassigned, prompting her to demand an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.

