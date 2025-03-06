Nigeria: Tinubu Celebrates Obasanjo At 88, Acknowledging His National Service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 88th birthday, lauding his contributions to Nigeria's development and enduring influence on national and global affairs.

In a statement personally signed yesterday, President Tinubu described Obasanjo as an "extraordinary leader and statesman" whose life has been deeply intertwined with Nigeria's history for over six decades.

"Providence has constantly thrust General Obasanjo to the forefront at critical junctures in Nigeria's story," Tinubu said, recalling the former leader's pivotal role in the country's post-civil war reconciliation, military leadership and democratic transition.

Obasanjo, a retired general, served as Nigeria's military head of state from 1976 to 1979, overseeing the country's first democratic transition. Two decades later, he returned as a civilian president in 1999, steering the country through economic and political reforms.

President Tinubu commended Obasanjo's leadership, stating that his policies and decisions "profoundly impacted the lives of many Nigerians" and contributed to national unity and progress. He also acknowledged the former leader's continued influence in shaping public discourse, describing him as a "troubleshooter" in Nigerian politics and global diplomacy.

"Out of office, only a few will deny that the former president continues to wield considerable influence among the political elite at home and is well-regarded abroad, where he is an ambassador of global peace," Tinubu said.

While noting Obasanjo's sometimes controversial interventions in national affairs, the president praised his unwavering commitment to governance, peace, and African unity.

"As he marks 88 years today, I pray that God Almighty grants him strength and more years so that the nation and Africa can continue to benefit from his wisdom and knowledge," Tinubu concluded.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu extended his heartfelt congratulations to Obasanjo, describing him as a "great patriot."