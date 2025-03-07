Nigeria's Super Falcons Retain Spot in New FIFA Ranking

Despite their inactivity on the international stage in February, they remain the world's 36th best female side and Africa's top-ranked team.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have retained their spot in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings, released on Thursday, 6 March, by the world football governing body.

Despite their inactivity on the international stage in February, they remain the world's 36th best female side and Africa's top-ranked team.

Unlike Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and Ghana, who complete Africa's top five have been actively competing in the past month.

Justine Madugu's side last played against the Les Bleues of France in November 2024. It was a feisty, friendly game that they lost 2-1.

Closest competitors have continued preparations for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), while Nigeria's women's team remains sidelined without scheduled matches.

The host nation, Morocco, have been busy recording a 1-0 win over Ghana and a goalless draw against Haiti during February's international window.

Meanwhile, Zambia, who defeated Nigeria to claim bronze at the 2022 WAFCON, played two friendlies against Malawi, registering a 2-0 win before suffering a 3-2 defeat in the return leg.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana played two friendly matches against Lesotho in Johannesburg, securing 1-0 and 2-0 victories, also in February.

No progress

The Super Falcons have been rooted to the 36th position in the world since March 2024.

Since dropping out of the top 30 in 2015, the nine-time African champions haven't been able to make it back in the last 10 years.

While the country's highest ranking ever is the 23rd position achieved in 2003, the worst is the 46th placement in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons WAFCON 2024 group opponents rank significantly lower: Algeria are 83rd, Tunisia are six places lower in 89th, and Botswana are 64 places away in 153rd.

On the global scene, the United States of America lead the pack, followed by current world champions Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Sweden, Canada, Brazil, Korea DPR, and the Netherlands round off the top 10 best female footballing nations.

The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking will be published on 12 June 2025.