Nigeria: Biafra Agitator Simon Ekpa, 14 Others Indicted for Terrorism Financing

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) has designated Simon Ekpa, 14 other persons and two entities, for their alleged involvement in supporting terrorist activities and terrorism financing.

The committee further directed financial institutions to freeze their assets and report any transactions related to the individuals and entities to the Sanctions Committee and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The designations were part of Nigeria's efforts to comply with international standards on combating terrorism financing, as outlined in the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The full list of designated individuals and entities include: Simon Ekpa Njoku - Born 21 March 1985, with accounts in Guaranty Trust Bank; Godstime Promise Iyare - Born 20 May 1996, with accounts in Access Bank, UBA, and Moniepoint; Francis Chukwuedo Mmaduabuchi - Born 27 September 1987, with accounts in Ecobank and Fidelity.

Others are John Anayo Onwumere - Born 5 March 1987, with accounts in Sterling and Zenith; Chikwuka Godwin Eze - Born 5 May 1975, with accounts in First Bank and Access Bank; Edwin Augustine Chukwuedo - Born 27 May 1983, with accounts in Union and Ecobank; Chinwendu Joy Owoh - Born 10 February 1982, with accounts in First Bank and GTB; Ginika Jane Orji - Born 5 October 1995, with accounts in Blueridge and Opay; Awo Uchechukwu - Born 11 December 1978, with an account in First Bank.

The committee also listed Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali - Born 7 July 1998, with accounts in Access and FCMB; Ohagwu Nneka Juliana - Born 15 August 1985, with an account in UBA; Eze Chibuike Okpoto - Born 12 January 1989, with accounts in Access and FCMB; Nwaobi Henry Chimezie - Born 12 June 1991, with accounts in Access and UBA; Ogomu Peace Kewe - Born 27 June 1997, with accounts in Access and Zenith; Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises - With accounts in Access Bank and GTB; Seficuvi Global Company - With accounts in Access Bank and Ecobank; and Lakurawa Group are those indicted.

While giving details of the designations, the committee said: "Simon Ekpa: Known for his role in facilitating about 49 fundraisers across different countries between October 2023 and September 2024, Ekpa allegedly used social media platforms to orchestrate attacks on government facilities, particularly military and paramilitary formations in Nigeria's southeast. These actions resulted in significant loss of life and property damage.

"Godstime Promise Iyare: Linked to local fundraising activities for IPOB, Iyare was identified through an account at United Bank for Africa used to collect funds from members in Nigeria. His mobile phone number was associated with multiple National Identity Numbers, raising concerns about identity manipulation.

"Francis Chukwuedo Mmaduabuchi: Accused of using a Moniepoint account to receive donations from IPOB members in Nigeria, Mmaduabuchi's activities were uncovered through intelligence sources.

"John Anayo Onwumere: Born on March 5, 1987, Onwumere was linked to a Sterling Bank account number 0026224269, which was reportedly used to receive donations from members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nigeria.

"Chikwuka Godwin Eze: Born on May 5, 1975, Eze was associated with an Access Bank account number 0108595489. This account was used by members of the BRGIE local chapter from 'Odumegu State Defactor' and 'Urhobo Isoko State Defacto' based in Anambra State and Delta State respectively, to contribute to the group.

"Edwin Augustine Chukwuedo: Born on May 27, 1983, Chukwuedo was involved with a Flutterwave account number 9461730261. Similar to Eze, this account was used by BRGIE members for contributions.

"Chiwendu Joy Owoh: Born on February 10, 1982, Owoh was identified with a Moniepoint MFB account number 6474876289. This account was part of a structure created by BRGIE to collect funds from its members in Nigeria.

"Ginika Jane Orji: Born on October 5, 1995, Orji was linked to an Opay account number 8039231985, which was reportedly used to receive donations from members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nigeria.

"Awo Uchechukwu: Born on December 11, 1978, Uchechukwu is identified as a Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN). He was reported to have received funds directly from Simon Ekpa to finance the activities of the group through his First Bank account number 3060144916.

"Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali: Born on July 7, 1998, Ali was associated with an Access Bank account number 1612608952. This account was used by the BRGIE to collect funds from its members in Nigeria.

"Ohagwu Nneka Juliana: Born on August 15, 1985, Juliana was linked to a UBA account number 2147559148. Similar to Ali, this account was used by BRGIE for fund collection.

"Eze Chibuike Okpoto: Born on January 12, 1989, Okpoto was linked to an Access Bank account with account number 0071127599. This account was reportedly used to receive funds from members of the Biafran Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) to support Biafra self-referendum via its Telegram groups.

"Nwaobi Henry Chimezie: Born on June 12, 1991, Chimezie was associated with a Moniepoint Micro Finance Bank account number 8276850931. This account was used by BRGIE to collect funds from its members in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ogumu Peace Kewu: Born on June 27, 1997, Kewu was involved with First Bank accounts, including account numbers 3180578127 (NGN) and 3180578127 (USD). These accounts were used to facilitate USD donations to Nigeria.

"Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises: Owned by Okudah Uchenna Anthony, this enterprise used a Zenith Bank account with account number 1226773554 to collect donations for BRGIE.

"Seficuvi Global Company: Owned by Godswill Ogborin Nwaodun, this company's bank accounts were reported to be used by BRGIE to collect funds from members in Nigeria.

"Lakurawa is part of Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM), a militant group active across Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Niger, and Nigeria. Since 2016, Lakurawa has established a presence in Nigeria, particularly in Sokoto and Kebbi States. The group engages in violent attacks, assassinations, and enforcement of radical Islamist rule, imposing strict governance on communities. It also finances its activities through extortion, forced taxation, cattle rustling, and ransom from kidnappings."